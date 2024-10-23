2 Zodiac Signs Receive Luck & Abundance Starting On October 24

Two zodiac signs must prepare for magical abundance and renewed luck on October 24. The daily horoscopes reveal a perfect day for all zodiac signs to tap into the cosmic magic swirling around them! As the Moon dances its way through Leo on Thursday, you will be given the opportunity to show up unapologetically as yourself! Be loud, proud, and express yourself. Knowing the right way to speak to yourself and others leads you to where you want to go!

Advertisement

But look out because the Moon is opposite Pluto, which could stir up some intense emotions and encourage releasing any pent-up feelings. Later in the evening, the Moon teams up with Uranus and Venus, creating a fantastic atmosphere for embracing change and exploring new relationships.

The two lucky zodiac signs that receive abundance and luck starting on October 24, 2024:

1. Leo

Photo: Aesthetic Design | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, your career is about to undergo a major shift! Right now, it may feel like the rules no longer apply to you and you're ready to rewrite them! If anyone can build their life just as they like it, it's you. Your relationships and job may feel a little rocky right now, but you’re just not in the mood to take orders. Just be careful not to make impulsive decisions that could shake up your career before you’ve fully thought them through.

This is your moment, Leo, when secret talents you never knew you had might suddenly appear. It’s like the universe is rolling out the red carpet, spotlight and all, urging you to take center stage and explore new, bold, and totally unconventional approaches to your work.

Don’t be shocked if you do something out of the box to experience abundance. These dramatic twists and turns? Oh yeah, they’re the key to your growth, darling. This is also a fabulous time for creativity and beauty. Whether it’s transforming your home, giving yourself a makeover, or treating yourself to a new wardrobe, your eye for aesthetics is on point.

Advertisement

This is your time to bask in your glory, but try not to go too overboard with the decadent sweets and indulgences (though we know it’s hard). And if you’re ready to shake things up and break the mold, of course, you’ll do it with style and all the flair you are known for!

2. Sagittarius

Photo: Aesthetic Design | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius, right now you're all about your relationships, and as the zodiac’s eternal optimist, you’re thriving in your connections! Whether it’s romance or business, you find abundant joy in sharing your life with others. You’re learning so much about yourself through these bonds, and people can’t help but be drawn to your free-spirited, whimsical nature!

If you’re in a relationship, things are getting deeper and more exciting — especially if your partner brings a new adventurous perspective (nothing gets a Sag more excited than exploring new places and experiences). Any new connections made during this time will be successful and long lasting! But if a partnership bows out during this transit, don’t worry — your eyes are set on the bigger picture.

You’re Sagittarius, the zodiac's free spirit, and if a door closes, it’s only because something way more abundant is waiting just around the corner. Plus, with your legendary luck, you're probably negotiating better deals than anyone else! Expect work wins and financial perks through partnerships. You’ve got no time for the small stuff right now. Your focus is on the big, bold dreams, and you're ready to land your target!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.