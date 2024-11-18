3 Zodiac Signs Are Blessed With Good Fortune On November 19, 2024

November 19, 2024, brings us the transit of Pluto in Aquarius; astrologically speaking, this could be a big blessing for three zodiac signs. While we can all take part in this rare event and its influence, we do know that three zodiac signs will take the call and run with it when it comes to turning it all into good fortune.

We feel as though we are being smiled upon from sources both magical and cosmic; the universe seems to be guiding us toward happiness and contentment. Pluto in Aquarius has us realizing that we can be ourselves, no matter what, and that by sticking with what we believe in, we can create joy in our lives authentically.

Pluto in Aquarius makes us feel sure of ourselves, even in the face of adversity. The luck we are blessed with is the luck that comes to the person who doesn't allow doubt to take over. This daily transit is so powerful when securing an individual in self-love that we will feel ready to conquer the universe by day's end. We aren't afraid to be different; we are proud of who we are.

Three zodiac signs are blessed with good fortune on November 19, 2024:

1. Sagittarius

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

You've always been proud of being who you are, and you've never felt like it was conceited; you just are who you are and are glad to be you, Sagittarius. This vibe of yours opens up when the universe presents you with an opportunity to better yourself.

You are always open to change and improvement, and during Pluto in Aquarius, you'll feel like a million bucks, and why? This particular transit taps right into that place in you that wants to believe, has hope and wants everything to be OK, no matter what.

This day, November 19, is the perfect Sagittarius day for what your zodiac sign is known best for freedom of thought, self-confidence, and an ability to attract good luck in all forms. You are feeling good today and looking pretty good, too! Keep it up, Sagittarius...set an example for all of us!

2. Aquarius

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

You've been feeling a bit attacked lately, but when you think about who's attacking, you realize you don't care. You aren't here to win over those who disagree with you because the truth about you, Aquarius, is that you'll always be the strong individualist that you are.

You are blessed with amazing good fortune during Pluto in Aquarius simply because you've always known that you are no different than the good fortune itself. OK, that means that, on some level, you are constantly practicing the Law of Attraction, so if you see things as lucky, they are indeed lucky.

And no one can take this luck away from you because you generate it from within. You are that rare individual who doesn't rely on compliments or praise to feel positive about life, and you'll get to watch all that good luck come pouring in.

3. Pisces

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

You are quiet...until you're not, Pisces, and that's what always surprises people about you. On November 19, you'll be demonstrating what it's like when you raise your voice and speak your mind, and much to your happy surprise, you'll influence others to the point where they will want to hear everything you say.

You've always been known to have charisma, and during Pluto in Aquarius, that charisma is the magic that gets things done. You create an air of good fortune at this time because you're not backing down. You know what you are worth and can do, and you will use that magic on this day.

The entire experience is positive and long-lasting in its promise of hope. You are not alone on this day, and while the magic starts with you, the manifestation of good luck and great fortune seems to permeate everyone you know. This is a good day for you and for all those you know. Nice!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.