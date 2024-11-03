Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On November 4, 2024

November 4 ends our feelings of loneliness, which should be a very happy addition to the lives of three zodiac signs. Due to the presence of astrological transit, Moon square Saturn, we will take action to end this loneliness, as we aren't waiting for it to just 'stop.'

We are in control here, and while we may not have felt like this before, our daily horoscope inspires us to do more than sit around and mope while waiting for a miracle to happen. We are in active pursuit of happiness, and we now know that we can have that happiness by ridding ourselves of that which brings us down.

Advertisement

Feelings of loneliness are more common than anyone knows, in fact, many of us are lonely, but still life goes on. We not only get that life goes on.

We also come to see that we are a part of what makes it go on and that it's up to us to make efforts to do something about it. These three zodiac signs will call it quits on feeling lonely.

Loneliness ends for three zodiac signs on November 4, 2024:

1. Cancer

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

It's that time of the year when everyone believes everyone else is happy-go-lucky and loving life to its fullest. Well, that certainly would be ideal, wouldn't it, but the truth is, we're only human beings.

We live with our ups, downs, and in-betweens. Sometimes we feel lonely, but guess what? Other people do too, so we're not all that alone, are we?

OK, that sounds like cold comfort or misery loves company but in truth, it's the very mindset that helps us get through our lonely feelings. We're able to pull the plug on loneliness during Moon square Saturn.

The first thing we need to do is to understand that 'hype' doesn't make for a real life. So, if we believe that everyone around us is walking around in a state of loving bliss, we'd be fooling ourselves.

Advertisement

The universe steps in to give us a reality check. What we get out of the deal is the knowledge that all things pass, including our loneliness.

2. Sagittarius

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You know by now, Sagittarius, that there's an ebb and a flow to all of your emotions, including your negative ones. So, if you're feeling a little melancholic, then don't worry too much, as you've shown yourself that everything in your life eventually works itself out.

You can't deny this is the truth. Sure, you've seen your share of hard times, but you've also seen so much love and goodness in your life that it would be kind of silly to go down with the ship simply because you're feeling disconnected.

Once you get to see just how strong you are, you'll be able to take in the magic that comes with your horoscope. This event ensures that you spend very little time feeling bad and propels you into a state of wonder, goodness, and enthusiasm. Loneliness is gone. Only love is allowed here.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

You've always been somewhat of a lonely person, but the kicker with you, Pisces, is that you kind of enjoy it. Others perceive you as a loner, and there are times when you aren't all that interested in that perception, as it also acts as a suggestion to you, creating in you a feeling of loneliness.

You'll be aided by your astrology forecast which will show you that it's OK to be a loner and to spend as much time as you'd like by yourself, but that's it's not necessary to listen to the opinions of others when it comes to how you live your life.

Advertisement

In defense of your 'lonely' ways, you'll probably spend a good portion of this day on your own, but not lonely. You're loving it. Yes, you have your down moments, but the worst of it has to do with the way others see you. Monday, you just don't care what others think. This is, after all, your life. Live it your way, Pisces.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.