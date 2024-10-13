3 Zodiac Signs Break Free From The Past On October 14, 2024

October 14 shows us that we are not as locked into the past as we once thought, and if wanted, we can break free from it. During Monday's astrology, Venus opposite Uranus automatically implies that the past no longer has its clutches on three zodiac signs. Love seems to be the hero here, and it's a good thing.

Gemini, Sagittarius, and Aquarius zodiac signs benefit the most from Venus, opposite Uranus; we will see that our stronghold on memory doesn't seem as committed as it once was. That's not to say we will forget the past, but we will demote it, as Venus opposite Uranus works to lessen the weight of a past that has done us no good.

The past is something that we create, and if we give it too much importance, it starts to define who we are in the now. Now, we are whole, complete, and happy people; we no longer need the past to hold on to.

Three zodiac signs break free from the past on October 14, 2024:

1. Gemini

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

If anything in your life rings true, it's your stronghold on the past and your absolute knowledge of how detrimental it's been. What a journey, and yet, here you are, still the same, and you have wondered if you can ever finally break free from a past that binds you to it.

That's where Venus opposite Uranus comes to the rescue. Monday is chock full of good reasons why you should finally put this issue to rest. You are more than tired of relating every story to that one person who messed you up, and your friends are tired of hearing you, as well.

But what eggs you on, Gemini, is that you finally feel you are letting that person live in your head rent-free. That's what does the trick for you, and that's the trick presented to you by the transit of Venus opposite Uranus. Uranus energy has you officially wanting more from your life than being stuck to a past you no longer care for.

2. Sagittarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You've noticed that all your anxiety comes from thinking about a future that you cannot predict and that your depression seems to be rooted in the past. To get rid of both of these conditions, you realize that you're going to have to make some efforts to get your mental health back on track.

All of this is possible. October 14, provides you with the right resources to get you back on track and back in the game of life. And when we say resources, we are talking about books, lectures, and videos.

We are also looking at how Venus opposite Uranus affects mental health and how Monday, in particular, has you owning certain things in your life so that you can move on. The past has bitten a chunk out of you, Sagittarius, and you, being you, feel that enough is enough. Say goodbye to the past. You won't miss out on anything.

3. Aquarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

What you've done to break free from the past has all to do with the many ways you've reached out for help. You knew this wouldn't be easy, but at least you knew where all your problems stemmed from. The origination point started in the past, and you are quite tired of lugging it around.

You've started to understand that you aren't benefitting anymore from the lessons of the past, and that time is fleeting; you want nothing more to do with this time-wasting venture, and you feel that, with the power of Venus opposite Uranus by your side, you can finally make headway on your life.

October 14, shows you that you can trust yourself when it comes to accepting reality and that the reality you see now is different than the reality you once lived through. This shows you that you are a vital, living organism subject to change. You can finally see a future, and you enjoy the idea of this, very, very much.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.