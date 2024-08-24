3 Zodiac Signs That Overcome Life's Challenges From August 26 - September 1, 2024

Happy Labor Day week! Mercury turns direct this week on August 28 at 21 degrees of Leo. While this is good news, and we can soon get back to normal, we aren’t yet out of the woods. We will be in the ‘stationary direct’ period, where you might say that Mercury is waking up again. The fact is that most Mercury retrograde screw-ups and glitches occur at this time or the beginning of the retrograde.

Advertisement

This period will last through August 31 before Mercury begins to move forward again, so if you have important matters to take care of, I would advise you to wait until then. Mercury slowly returns to normal, and the ‘shadow period’ of the retrograde will continue until September 12th. Don’t worry about the shadow so much; it’s the stationary period to be aware of.

Venus opposes Neptune on August 28, the same day Mercury turns direct, and this will not help since Venus is prone to confusion, especially in love or money. It will make the day even more confusing, and many will experience brain fog or something similar!

Advertisement

On August 27, Venus trine Uranus is positive and great for love and social activities. Venus trines Pluto on August 28 after entering Libra, which helps us communicate feelings/ideas to groups or others.

Uranus turns retrograde on Sunday, which will have more of an effect globally than personally unless you have a Uranus transit at this time, in which case it could be some significant change. Pluto re-enters Capricorn from September 1 until November 19 for the final two-and-a-half-month pass in this sign before re-entering Aquarius in November for the next 20 years.

Some zodiac signs will fare better than others this week, so let’s look at the signs that will have the most challenging week: Gemini, Cancer, and Leo.

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs overcome life's challenges from August 26-September 1, 2024.

1. Gemini

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

The last quarter of the full Moon falls in your sign Monday, Gemini, so the focus is on you today and what you want to achieve with it. You should have already had a plan; certain things should have been completed if you had stayed on top of your game. It looks like the early morning hours bring a certain amount of discontent, and if you are with a partner, there could be conflict, or it may not be easy to see eye to eye this morning.

The start on Tuesday isn’t much better. It’s basically a day you would rather sleep in, but duties call. Evening brings a potential for conflict, possibly with the opposite sex, or it could just be some sort of seething anger you need to find an outlet for. The issue could concern love, money, or even a social acquaintance as the evening wears on.

Advertisement

By Wednesday afternoon, confusion may arise concerning many things, including work or even love. This is not the time for a clear answer, so the best thing to do is give it some time and let the energy clear.

Friday afternoon could bring a mini-crisis, at least in your mind. This could be over some sort of news or information that you have heard that makes you feel obsessive. It could involve co-workers, extended family, or even siblings. Don’t make mountains out of molehills, as this will pass quickly.

Saturday brings better luck, but by Sunday evening, you look stressed again, and this time, it has to do with something that comes up unexpectedly and out of the blue. It’s hard to know what will be the key to your sudden change in mood, but it appears to be through conversation, text, or email. Alternatively, it could come through immediate family or extended family. This should pass quickly unless you choose to hang onto something you have absolutely no control over. Let it go! Better luck next week, Gemini.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

As we begin the week, the early morning hours on Monday look like your mind is working overtime trying to figure something out. Whatever this is, it relates to some deep-seated issue beyond time to let go of. It appears to have something to do with a past relationship or conversation.

You’re off to a good start on Tuesday morning but don’t expect this to last into the evening hours because it appears your mind is drifting back to something you find difficult to deal with. If you aren’t careful, you could end up in a sort of seething rage. If you are up long enough, this could continue into the early morning hours. If so, you may distort the facts or simply feel defeated in some manner.

Advertisement

By late Wednesday afternoon, your thoughts will turn to love or money. Something is not quite as it appears, and you know what they say about something that seems too good to be true. This is not a good day for matters concerning money or love, especially if you are dealing with someone new.

Once again, Thursday looks ok until the later evening hours again when you begin dwelling on some type of past hurt. It could involve many things, but it appears to center around your career. Cancer has a hard time letting go of old feelings and wounds and they never forget, but this time you should put it to rest for once and for all.

What’s up financially, Cancer? It Looks like Friday brings more money worries by afternoon, and if you aren’t careful, this day can unleash your anger on a woman in your proximity. Don’t let your anger get the better of you, Cancer; this isn’t really you.

From here, it looks like you get a break until Sunday afternoon, when you can expect unexpected issues or surprises. Again, this appears to center around finances and will seem like a bolt out of the blue. This isn’t anything you can’t handle, but if you aren’t careful, you could dwell on it and ruin the rest of your day.

Advertisement

3. Leo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

If you are up early on Monday, it looks like you are discontented with something or someone. In all likelihood, this involves a person of the opposite sex. You aren’t your usual bubbly self this morning.

Advertisement

Tuesday looks mixed. In the early morning, you seem to be dwelling on something related to a friend or relationship. The afternoon gets better, but by evening, you may be positively seething. Once again, it appears to be a friend, or it could even be an issue connected to a group, which could, of course, include where you work.

The early morning hours on Wednesday look quite confusing, and if you are up this late, you may have incorrect information about something. While the day may be okay by the afternoon, you may look confused again or have misinterpreted something. This could be about love, money, or even a social situation.

Thursday looks OK until late at night when you are dwelling on something that occurred in the past. This is connected to what you hoped for, which didn’t work out as planned. It could involve someone at a distance or even a planned trip.

Advertisement

Friday brings a real possibility of an issue or even a meltdown in the early afternoon regarding a partner. Bear in mind that when the term partner is used, this could be a romantic partner, a business partner, or someone you are involved with on a day-to-day basis. Words matter, and this will become worse if you say something you might regret, or it could go the other way.

Sunday afternoon, whatever your priorities are for the day, may be interrupted and not go as planned. The more firmly entrenched you are in what you do, the more disruptive this will be. This could be a result of an issue concerning a woman, or it could have to do with work in some cases. Just go with the flow because things will become even more confusing otherwise, and at least tomorrow will bring a new and hopefully better week.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer who does personal astrology readings worldwide.