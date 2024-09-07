Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On September 8, 2024

Loneliness will end for three zodiac signs on September 8, 2024, when the Moon trine Saturn brings us closure and satisfaction. It's a very healing day, mainly because we are seriously introspective at this time. We see the root of our loneliness, and we measure it for value. It turns out that it's worth much less than we gave it credit for, and because we start to heal our aching hearts, we grow to love the person we've become, which helps us to heal and become much less lonely.

Loneliness ends for three zodiac signs on September 8, 2024.

1. Aries

You've spent enough time in the doghouse, and you're really getting tired of it. This doghouse is built on loneliness and memory, and both are things that you have officially done with. It's time to move out and get your life together, Aries. Done, and done.

You've got this looming transit, Moon trine Saturn, to show you that you are the only one who can make such a thing happen and that being lonely is not a life sentence. Saturn has you rationalizing your feelings, meaning that during your September 8 horoscope, you will not need to carry this senseless burden.

You know what makes you feel lonely, and you also know that it's not going to suddenly change or rearrange itself. You're going to be the one to make the changes, and being strong-willed and powerful, you will decide that this is the day you walk away from loneliness. More power to you, Aries.

2. Libra

We all make mistakes, and you know that you've made a few yourself. However, you also know that you can't live with the guilt of making one bad move, as it's caused you much loneliness and isolation in the present day. What you realize now is that you must move on.

September 8 presents you with the perfect transit for doing such a thing, and during Moon trine Saturn, you'll see that you've done enough time in the prison of your own mind and that the loneliness you've been feeling for far too long must end. And it must be you who ends it.

You are not waiting for another party to end it for you; you know this one is on you, and the number one impetus for getting yourself out of this lonely feeling is that you don't identify with it any longer. You are not lonely. You've spent time feeling lonely, but now you recognize that it's time to feel better. And you do.

3. Sagittarius

Admitting you feel lonely is almost shameful to you, Sagittarius, as you like people to think you're some kind of superstar, round the clock. While you fully admit to being vulnerable, you do like coming off as if you can rise above anything, but the problem here is that somewhere along the way, you become quite lonely.

Keeping up appearances has not worked for you, and during Moon trine Saturn, you know it. This means that if you want to rid yourself of your loneliness, you must first admit that it exists and, second, live in the present. There is no better cure for loneliness than leaving the past behind.

Now is the moment and here you are, Sagittarius, and with the vibe of Moon trine Saturn helping you make sense of it all, you'll find that you're not as lonely as you believed yourself to be. Being alone is one thing, and you can do that easily. It's time to separate being alone from being lonely. You are no longer lonely...it's OK. It's OK.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.