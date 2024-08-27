4 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting With Mercury Direct On August 28, 2024

Mercury Direct not only helps us get back on track with our lives, but on its first day back, August 28, it opens the doors for four zodiac signs to enter an era of great good fortune and abundance. It's as if whatever was holding it all up, or rather, preventing the flow of abundance from taking place is now free to roam. Mercury Direct is the astrological transit that sets things back in proper motion.

What we will find taking place on this day is that it seems to be easier to attract money. Yes, it's that simple; we may have felt as though we've been trying very hard to get something accomplished, and the harder we try, the further away we feel from our goals. August 28 changes all of that, as Mercury goes direct and lets the flow of abundance reach us...finally. It's a very good time for four zodiac signs and we are grateful for this cosmic shift.

Four zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era on August 28, 2024.

1. Leo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

You look around the world and all you see is chaos, and you sometimes wonder if anything has any order to it at all. You worry about your finances, the protection of them, and how to go about making sure that things go well, financially, in your life and your world.

Because you've got the Mercury Direct transit working to clear things up for you, Leo, you'll see that on August 28, you're able to make sense of these nagging little details and you'll find that by actively participating, you maintain some control of what's to come.

What this means is that because you are smart and on top of it all, you don't let the troubles of the world interfere with your goals, which allows for the flow of abundance to reach you at this time. By sticking with your plans, you create a pathway to a much more fortunate era in your life.

2. Virgo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Mercury Direct is the key to your momentum on this day, as it does feel as though this day, August 28, frees your spirit up so that you can be present for your life. What's going on is that during the retrograde, you were seriously affected; you slowed down, you stopped participating and you felt confused.

Now, as if a switch was thrown, you're suddenly much more conscious of everything, and this is a good thing, too, as it makes you want to be a part of it all once again. This, to the universe, looks like you saying "yes" to positive energy, and when that happens, the universe responds with abundance.

Because you've got the help of Mercury Direct on your side, your attitude towards everything is a better one, and this helps you to open the gates to a life filled with abundance and good fortune. You are at the threshold of this era, right now, so, as they say, "After you..."

3. Libra

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

All you know is that this day couldn't come quickly enough, and now that it's here, you're about ready to celebrate. Even if it's precipitous, you're on it, because you feel good about the Mercury Direct transit, and you can tell that the retrograde is now at an end. This frees your mind and your spirit.

Now, you're ready to resume, Libra, and that means that whatever was holding you back over the last few weeks is now dissolved into the great ocean of time and what you're left with is the present. Now is the time for you to open your arms to the good fortune you're about to receive in abundance.

Astrology shows you that you are about to enter a period of great good fortune and that you're ready for it. No doubts are lingering in you, Libra, and the last thing you feel is unworthy of what's to come. You feel as though it's all happening for a reason, and you'll be there when it turns into solid gold.

4. Capricorn

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Whatever you were working on several months ago seems to want your attention on this day, August 28, 2024. This sparks your curiosity because earlier, during the Mercury retrograde, you thought that maybe what you were working on was just not working, and then, this Wednesday, everything changes.

Because you've happily come into the season of Mercury Direct, you've also got yourself into an era of good fortune, and so much of this is because you stuck with it. You may have seen some of your hard work fall by the wayside, but you never gave up; you simply waited it out, and now...success.

The success you see on August 28 is the door opener to much more where that came from. You're in a good place right now, Capricorn, and it would be advisable for you to do things like invest or plan financially. This is a fortunate era for you, so you should take advantage of the cosmic benefits.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.