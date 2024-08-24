Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On August 25, 2024

This Sunday, August 25, may bring reasons for celebration. This day promises to be just the thing a few of us need, especially if we've been feeling lonely and it's starting to get to us. There's a social aspect to this day's astrological reading, and with the transit of the Moon trine Venus influencing us, we may see that we have no reason to be lonely.

Friends seem to congregate around us on this day, and for three zodiac signs, this kind of camaraderie couldn't come quicker. Because we've got a helpful and loving transit to work with, we've got nothing to fear; we aren't alone, and the company we'll keep is the kind we can trust.

Advertisement

Perhaps this day is all about trust and finally accepting that it's ok to be vulnerable with our friends. We feel loneliness because we prevent love from entering our worlds; we've been hurt and let down before, and we don't want a repeat performance. August 25 allows us to 'smooth' back into that happier existence.

Loneliness ends for three zodiac signs on August 25, 2024

1. Aries

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You've come to see that there's a reason why you feel so lonely so much of the time, and it's because you've been keeping people at arm's distance simply because you don't want to be hurt again. And it isn't as if the whole world is out to get you, Aries; you're just super self-protective, and it's gotten you that lonely feeling.

Fortunately, it's a temporary condition for you, as this Sunday seems to force you out of your funk and into something tactile and involved. You'll be invited to participate in something you won't be able to refuse, and you'll end up going despite what you tell yourself about trusting other people.

The interesting bit is that, because of the transit, Moon trine Venus, you will find that you enjoy what you get yourself into and want to do it again. It feels as though the loneliness you've been going through was just a temporary spell, and now that you're over it...let the good times roll, Aries.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

You like to joke about how you don't get to go out as much as you used to, or how sad it is that you aren't having fun like you once did, with friends, etc. You joke, but in reality, you are hurting; you feel lonely and alone, even if you are surrounded by other people.

What's great is that this is not a cemented position as you're able to wiggle your way out of your loneliness on this day, August 25, and because you've got the help of transit Moon trine Venus, you're able to find yourself among people who are likeminded and not the kind who want to be alone.

Advertisement

So, what starts as just another lonely day for you very quickly turns into a day that not only has you sharing good times with friends but the kind that inspires you to get up and get out there more often. If this is what you want, Virgo, then make it happen.

3. Pisces

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You know you're a lonely person, and honestly, you don't mind being this way. You enjoy spending time alone, but now and then it gets to you. You try to make the best out of it, but in all honesty, you wish you had someone to hang out with and have some fun.

Sunday, August 25 ends your loneliness by putting you in the right position to be social and have some well-deserved fun with friends. While it might not be the party of the century, it sure wouldn't hurt for you to go to lunch with a buddy or two just to chill and have an easy-going time.

You'd be surprised at how much fun you'd have if you let yourself say 'yes' to the invite of another, and during Moon trine Venus, you'll see this invitation as something so positive that you'll want more and more as the days go on. You are about to end your loneliness, Pisces, and well...it sure does feel good.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.