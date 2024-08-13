3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Their Biggest Problem On August 14, 2024

When we think of obstacles, we tend to think of something that is either stuck or opposed to us. On August 14, this problem will come into full focus, ready to be tackled and overcome. According to astrology, who's going to tackle it? Three zodiac signs, of course, because of the Moon opposite both Jupiter and Mars. The Moon's position opposite Jupiter shows us that the problem is big and removable. Jupiter brings heft and seriousness, while Mars supplies us with the drive to get rid of it.

It's funny how the universe works when astrology is the explanation. We will overcome this very specific obstacle on Wednesday, and once it's done and complete, we won't look back. Consider this day a victory; we're overcoming a problem for a reason. We're not going backward on this one.

Three zodiac signs finally overcome their biggest problem on August 14, 2025.

1. Leo

artists4love | Canva Pro

When you're up against a wall, Leo, there's only one way out. You're talking yourself out of a tight trap and not interested in doing what you're told. Unfortunately, the person telling you to 'stay put' is someone in charge, like an authority figure. While you don't like to think of anyone as having authority over you, you do like to receive a paycheck at the end of the week. So you have to get over this very specific obstacle smoothly.

You don't want to be rude, but you also don't want them to think that you're a mindless person who cannot stand up for yourself. That's why this day is about finding the 'right' words to do the trick so that you keep your job and remain somewhat happy with it.

2. Scorpio

artists4love | Canva Pro

Only you know what a true monster this one habit of yours is and how hard it's been for you to finally get past it, knowing it is part of the past. You may have one final fling with this demon before it's all over. August 14 puts you in a situation that will demand your willpower, and Scorpio, you will rise to the challenge.

This is it. This is the day you dreaded would come, and yet you welcome it in as you needed this last push. If anything's going to set the universe so as to deliver that final push, it's the transit of the Moon opposite Jupiter and Mars. Power and expansion.

What this means is that if you have a bad habit, this is the day you kiss it goodbye, for good, kaput, done, done, and more done. You know what you're contending with, Scorpio, and you're tired of lugging this obstacle around with you. August 14 shows your monster to the door. Buh-bye.

3. Capricorn

artists4love | Canva Pro

There's someone you work with, and no matter what you do, they have this talent for undoing everything you've done, as if this is their mission in life: to disturb you. You are disturbed, highly. During Moon opposite Jupiter and Mars, it's as if every single thing this person does feels like a personal affront.

OK, that might be your problem, Capricorn, but that's not to put the blame entirely on you. Your perception is a little skewed, and that's because this one person aggravates you; what can you do? You can take a breath and stand back. What's missing here? What can you do — softly — to rectify the situation?

This obstacle has an expiration date. If you are gentle but firm with your direction, you can communicate with this person so that such an inconvenient obstacle will never occur again. Easy does it, as they say, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.