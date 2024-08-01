Employees Who Can Answer This Question Will Reduce Their 'Doom-Scrolling' By 50%

Social media is a disease. It can get addictive. But sadly, we’ve all been a part of this unhealthy disease and can’t seem to get out of it. I admire those who can stay out of it 100%.

I tried quitting social media back in 2019 and succeeded for a year. However, some things kept pulling me back. For example, I had to be a part of my college Facebook group because students shared notes and essential news there. So, I had to reactivate my account and join the group.

It has gotten worse now. From marketing gimmicks to reels to crucial news, everything is on social media. I’m guilty of using it daily, and the worst part is that I am unaware of my actions there. Sometimes, I scroll through useless reels for 45 minutes. I know, it’s messed up.

After seeing an average of 3 to 4 hours of screen time on my phone daily, I was concerned about my social media usage. Some days, it even crossed 5 hours. I knew I had to do something about it, so I discovered a solution that significantly reduced my daily screen time from 4 to 2 hours.

Employees who can answer this question will reduce social media usage by 50%: Is this adding value to my life?

It sounds simple, but it has been very effective and made me more conscious of my actions.

CarlosBarquero | Shutterstock

Whenever the answer is “no” (which is 90% of the time), I close the app and lock my phone. This question immediately makes me more self-aware of what I’m consuming. It leads me to take necessary action and focus on what matters rather than wasting my time on what doesn’t.

Honestly, it was tough in the beginning. In fact, according to a 2021 study, those going through a "social media detox," can experience "a range of difficulties consistent with a state of psychological withdrawal."

Initially, I had to force myself to close the app. However, with time and practice, I’ve gotten good at it.