4 Zodiac Signs Receive Signs From The Universe On July 22, 2024

As we approach Leo season on July 22, 2024, we will see that it not only 'feels good,' but we, ourselves, feel healthy and alive as if we're waiting for something especially good to happen.

The astrology of the day tells us that it's not only that the Leo Sun is now up and about but that we had the transit of Moon trine Jupiter to jumpstart some of that goodness.

Four zodiac signs will receive signs from the universe today. We may have been looking for them, and we may have waited on a decision until we found just the right sign to let us know that the time is now right. This is how the four zodiac signs work on Monday.

We see the right moment as a sign that means something very obvious to us, and we act. This day brings power and momentum. We can look forward to greatness during Moon trine Jupiter.

Here are the four zodiac signs that may see signs from the universe on July 22, 2024.

1. Taurus

If you feel as though this might be the day to start something altogether new in your life, it's more than likely a sign from the universe that works with the power of Moon trine Jupiter. There's definitely energy in the air, and for you, Taurus, the 'sign' you'll be receiving on Monday, July 22, is the one that tells you to 'go for it.'

Seems simple enough, and if there's one thing you do know, it's that sometimes that's all you need in order to rouse up that 'get up and go' feeling. One little sign that stands out is your 'make it real' card. That's what you get on Monday: the green light to do that 'thing' you've been wanting to do.

It's also a day of self-confidence as Moon trine Jupiter lets you see that you've got so much potential that it would be a shame not to flaunt your stuff your way on your terms. Jupiter's energy supports the idea that you have places to go and people to see and that if there's something worth doing ... then you are on it.

2. Cancer

There's a very life-affirming vibe to this day, July 22. You'll see that during the transit of the Moon trine Jupiter, you will feel as though you can see into the future. This isn't about clairvoyance, though. It's about you knowing that two plus two equals four, which essentially means that if you do this and this, you'll end up with that. 'That' in your case, is the very thing you want to make real.

And, because you aren't ready to move until you get the right 'sign' from the universe that this is indeed 'go time,' you'll have no problem believing in what you see during this day. The sign will make itself known to you, and you will absolutely eat it up. You get to see what you need to know, and the rest is history.

You've got Leo season coming up, and it all feels as though whatever lies ahead is meant to be. That's what you feel this 'sign' is about. You are confident and clear-headed, and you're going to go for it, as the signs around you tell you that it's all going to work out just fine if you do.

3. Leo

It all feels well and good in your life, Leo, as this is not only your Sun season, but you've got Moon trine Jupiter to help you make sense of it all. All you need is a sign from the universe to let you know that whatever has been on your mind is a good idea. It will be on July 22 that you get that sign, and you seize the day because of it.

Things are looking up for you, and while you've been hesitant to proceed, you now receive the sign that tells you that the time is now and that you need to start the momentum. You are also aware that this is about timing, and that implies the idea that if you don't act now, you may blow the opportunity.

Hence, the sign. The sign, whatever it is, rings in your head like all the truth there is, and you get it. Your soul recognizes the truth. You know that with the help of transit, the Moon trine Jupiter, and you are now in the running for the manifestation of this one particular dream come true. You can do it, and you have the power of the universe backing you up.

4. Pisces

You don't ordinarily believe in signs, so when you do get one, as you will on Monday, July 22, 2024, you'll take it to heart and act on your intuition. Because you are skeptical when it comes to these things, it's all the more striking when something does make itself known to you. While you might not automatically attribute this 'sign' to the universe, you will act on it.

That is how the transit of the Moon trine Jupiter affects you, Pisces: it requires you to pay attention to things that might not ordinarily interest you. What's going on during this day is that something unusual takes place, and it catches your eye. Once you see it, you can't unsee it, and it's a good thing.

So, on July 22, you get to watch the universe show you what is best for you, whether you attribute it to cosmic power or simply 'the way things work in the world.' You will see this one sign, and it will alter your path. It might even inspire you to look for more signs in the future. You like this; it's new and exciting.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.