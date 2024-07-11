2 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Receive Abundance On July 12, 2024

On Friday, the Libra Moon forms a harmonious trine with revolutionary Pluto, paving the way for deep emotional transformations. This alignment prompts us to embrace authenticity and create our truest desires in our personal lives. Hint hint: If you’ve often taken on the role of peacemaker, today, the planets are offering the courage to speak up about your needs to foster a more balanced and supportive vibe in your relationships.

Advertisement

Later, the Sun forms a quintile with the Moon, helping to spark our sentimentality, creativity, and curiosity. This aspect enhances our ability to communicate effectively and find innovative solutions to challenges. It’s a time when expressing yourself feels effortless, and you’ll project a strong presence and productive mindset that aligns with fulfilling your life’s purpose — something that others will take note of and admire in you today.

Advertisement

To top it all off, Venus in Leo sextiling Lilith boosts our personal charm and charisma. Whether at work or in personal interactions, this alignment supports us in expressing our unique ideas with awesome, fierce confidence. People will be more inclined to listen and agree with us today, giving us the edge to play our cards just right.

On July 12, 2024, Libra and Taurus will benefit the most from the Libra Moon, and they are ready to receive the abundance offered by the universe.

1. Libra

Twemoji | Canva Pro

Libra, July 12th, 2024, is shaping up to be a day full of personal transformation, creativity, and powerful social connections for you. The day kicks off with the Moon in your sign, forming a trine with Pluto in Aquarius. You see, Libra, you tend to bite your tongue and speak with diplomatic eloquence, almost as if you walk on eggshells in your relationships. You'll often put the needs of others above your own so as not to ruffle any feathers.

Advertisement

However, today, you’re putting that mentality behind you! This aspect will inspire transformation in your personal identity and self-expression. You'll feel a surge of confidence, creativity, and a deep sense of empowerment that will empower you to express your true wants in your relationship. This will help reveal your genuineness to those you care about and, in turn, strengthen your bonds with them.

The Moon then conjuncts Lilith in Aries, intensifying your emotions and insights about yourself by putting a magnifying glass up to how you act in your relationships and when you're alone. This alignment will help you delve deep into your psyche, allowing you to embrace your true self and overcome any inhibitions that are preventing you from marrying the two together. Today may bring you a profound moment of self-discovery and contentment that can lead to profound personal growth and more long-lasting and fulfilling relationships.

2. Taurus

Twemoji | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Taurus, as a fixed earth sign, you’re methodical and deliberate. You know that slow and steady wins the race, which is why you prefer to weigh all possible outcomes before coming to a decision. While some might say you’re materialistic, your modus operandi is really about your slow and steady search for everlasting security and comfort. Well, today is right up your alley because it’s filled with harmonious planetary aspects that bring consistent and rewarding gains to your work life and personal finances.

The day kicks off with the Moon in Libra forming a trine with Pluto, which is propelling you toward exciting developments in your career. Think: landing a major project that finally puts you in the spotlight or getting that long-deserved promotion you've been eyeing.

Shortly after, the Moon aligns with Lilith, turning up the intensity of your emotions and insights about your daily routines and health. Maybe there’s that doctor’s appointment you’ve been putting off because work always comes first, or you just don't want to face the bill. Today, there might be something that will come up that’s impossible to ignore.

However, addressing it will lead to major improvements in your well-being and productivity in the long run. Or perhaps you’ve just found the best new workout routine or meditation practice that fits seamlessly into your busy schedule. Today is all about shaking up those old habits and embracing new ones. Although we know you’re not quick to change, Taurus, this cosmic combo is urging you to make some transformative changes for the better — we know you’re the queen of self-care, so tuning into what needs to change in your routine will come naturally.

Advertisement

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.