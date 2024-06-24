Tuesday, June 25, 2024, brings us an Aquarius/Uranus transit which is like a double dose of the unique. Three zodiac signs benefit the most from this energy, finding success and soaring imaginations.

We've got this Waning Gibbous in Aquarius square Uranus and it is here to set us on the road to major success. This also implies that we spent a long time getting to this point, and the battle for success was not easy. However, during the Waning Gibbous in Aquarius, we can overcome our difficulties and rise above that which we thought was 'too much' to deal with. In our hearts, we knew we'd arrive successfully, and Tuesday, June 25 proves us right.

Advertisement

This success has something to do with career, though it may also be directed at love and romance. We may even see the two paths meet as one, in the form of a creative work based on the idea of romantic love. This is a great day for those of us who are creative, and the three zodiac signs who will benefit the most, will note that ambition was the driving force behind this success.

Success finds 3 zodiac signs on June 25, 2024

1. Taurus

Taurus, success comes to you in the form of financial reward — and so much of this is no surprise to you. You have worked hard to create this kind of environment for yourself, so when the Waning Gibbous in Aquarius comes into play (as it will on June 25), you will be there waiting for it. You knew this would happen and you're grateful that it did.

Advertisement

What you've learned over the past few months is that you need concentration and focus in order to achieve your goals. If your goals are to end up in monetary gain, then you cannot sway from the path. This takes energy and drive and you've got them all, and it's finally starting to pay off — and you know it.

During the Waning Gibbous in Aquarius, you'll feel as though the success granted to you on Tuesday is just the shape of things to come. If you're able to parlay your knowledge of what got you here in the first place, then you'll be able to fine-tune that focus of yours and seek out greater successes as time goes by.

2. Gemini

The success that comes to you, Gemini, is the kind that looks like romantic love and all that you've pretended doesn't exist for you. This is a major day for you, Gemini, and during the Waning Gibbous in Aquarius, you will see that the universe has not forgotten you where love is concerned.

Advertisement

There is someone in your life whom you've always wished to know better, and while you've been shy about making such a thing happen, you'll see that you aren't the only one who's interested. What could only happen under June 25's astrological energy is the perfect event for the two of you to get together and discover the feelings you share for each other.

If you want it, then it is yours. And while this may confuse you at first, trust in the universe. Something remarkable is happening in your life, and during the Waning Gibbous in Aquarius, it's all very, very possible. Love has finally arrived for you and it makes you feel like a million bucks. Now, that is what success looks like to you, my charmed friend.

3. Scorpio

Success comes in the form of good health in your world, Scorpio, and that's great news as you've worked hard to get to this place. You feel better than ever, and with the Waning Gibbous in Aquarius working hard to keep it that way, you can safely say that you are now well on your way to a healthier lifestyle.

Advertisement

You have certainly put in the time and effort. You've confronted your demons and made good on your promises. Success is all you know on Tuesday, June 25, because you have shown the universe that you are the real deal. You are authentic, real and you've put your money where your mouth is, which is exactly why you are receiving such success.

There is no turning back, Scorpio, and you are quite happy to live with that notion. You've gained wisdom and an appreciation for your own beautiful life story. While you may acquire success in love, wealth and wisdom, you are all too happy to stick with the plan involving healthy eating and self-care and feeling good about yourself and all that you've accomplished in your life so far.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda is an intuitive reader who studies the Tao, practices Tai Chi and interprets I Ching, Tarot, and Astrology.