It would be nice to think that our loneliness is about to come to an end — and on June 18, three zodiac signs may just see that dream come true as the astrological weather for such an event has arrived. We call this event Moon trine Saturn, and during this transit, there's a very good chance that three zodiac signs will finally feel more comfortable with their own situations, which could alleviate the loneliness we've been feeling.

When Moon trine Saturn is in the sky, those who tend to feel blue or lonely get a chance to snap out of their shadowy state, knowing that all is not lost and that there's always hope. And Moon trine Saturn helps us see that there is, indeed, always hope, and like the old cliche says, "Hope springs eternal."

Three zodiac signs get to walk out of that lonely place on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, and will not only feel better about their present lives but also get a good sense that there's so much more to look forward to.

Loneliness ends for 3 zodiac signs on June 18, 2024

1. Taurus

While you don't like to admit it, you have been feeling a bit lonely as of late, Taurus. And even though you have plenty of friends and are usually the center of attention wherever you go, you still haven't been able to shake that lonely feeling, as if you are missing something (or someone) in your life.

You'll see that during this very interesting Moon trine Saturn transit on June 18, something 'snaps' inside you, letting you know that it's not all that bad and that perhaps all it really takes is a different way of viewing your current situation. Yes, you've been feeling lonely and yes, it's started to get on your nerves — but there's something in the air that gives you hope. You feel good about being on your own and happy to be alive.

Moon trine Saturn shows you that you are not reliant on the external world for the things that make your heart happy. In fact, this brings about a huge realization for you, Taurus: your happiness depends on you. You don't need to look outside of yourself to feel less lonely. As soon as you grasp this autonomy, you will release all ties to loneliness and become a much more content person in the present.

2. Cancer

There have been times in your life when your loneliness was almost overwhelming. But because your pride was even bigger, you didn't want to admit that you felt this way. You've grown since then, Cancer, and because you definitely want to be happy and comfortable in your own skin, you've learned certain tricks to get you by.

On June 18, during the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you will see that your old friend 'loneliness' doesn't seem to have the same hold on you as it once did. This is because you've worked on yourself. You've done the healing work that has taken you from being a lonely person to one who is secure in all they do. You've grown and now it really shows, Cancer.

What you may have once called loneliness you now consider just a passing phase or something you've interpreted as loneliness but is really just 'life' being life. It happens to all of us, and you've learned to take it less seriously. Cosmic events such as Moon trine Saturn help you to see it all very clearly and within reason.

3. Aquarius

You have never wanted to face the idea that what you feel is deep loneliness, and the interesting twist is that as of June 18, the idea of admitting to feeling lonely suddenly becomes a way for you to overcome it. So, by admitting to yourself that what you have felt for so long is actually 'loneliness', you free yourself from the dreaded word and find yourself becoming whole, again.

This is a result of Moon trine Saturn's presence in the cosmic sky, and as astrology shows you, you will see that June 18 is right on the mark when it claims to relieve you of this nagging feeling as you come to know that you are far from alone. You have friends, loved ones and family, and everyone in your life supports you. You have no reason to feel lonely, and as of this day, you no longer do.

Your loneliness comes to an end because you evaluate its worth in your life and you see that it is fraudulent. You have held on to the word for so long because you wanted an identity, and yet, this is not who you are. Yes, you've felt 'down' in your time, but lonely? No longer. Moon trine Saturn helps you to see the light in this case and results in great happiness for you, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.

