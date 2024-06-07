3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Self-Doubt & Experience Peace On June 8

Hopefully, we will no longer have that mindset that self-love is conceit. Back in the old days, the idea of loving oneself was thought of as something that belonged only to show-offs or those who were selfish. Thankfully, those days are long gone because self-love is the only thing that will get us through this life in one piece. On June 8, three zodiac signs — if not all zodiac signs — will get a taste of what it's like to really and truly respect themselves.

Advertisement

During Moon trine Saturn, we understand that inner peace is a necessity, not a trivial phase. This isn't a fad, and we're not posting our self-love blogs on TikTok to get 'likes' for our efforts. In fact, we want nothing to do with the approval of others. We are not seeking a round of applause, nor are we doing any of the things that rely on the approval of others. This one's ours. Inner love is real.

Do we realize that it's OK to love ourselves? Do we know that it's OK to give ourselves a pat on the back, to acknowledge all we've done? Three zodiac signs will take in the energy that bounces off of Moon trine Saturn on Saturday, and we will know that this love of ours is real, it's all ours, and it will be there for us through thick and thin. We don't need anyone else to approve of us. We are simply alive because we shine by virtue of our self-loving light.

Advertisement

3 zodiac signs overcome self-doubt and find peace on June 8

1. Cancer

Trisha Rahman's Images, NYS444 from Getty Images | Canva Pro

It's taken you a long time to believe in yourself as you feel you've taken in way too much of the world's judgment and opinion. As the days go by, you've concluded that what someone else thinks of you is none of your business. Oh, how true this is, Cancer, and it's about time you started that campaign in your own life. Self-love is what's going to save you, and you know it.

Advertisement

During the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you will see that everything is stacked against you. That's how Saturn works, but there's a point to this kind of lesson. It's not to find what is worthwhile within ourselves to combat the ceaseless barrage of judgments that comes 'from other people.' If you were to believe what other people say about you, then you'd have no life, and sorry, that's not about to happen.

You didn't fight all this time to get where you are on June 8 to back down and admit defeat in the face of a world that takes you seriously for 1.5 seconds of internet time. No, you are a real person living a real life, and as of June 8, you will relinquish your need to be approved of by a faceless mob of strangers. You love yourself. You respect yourself. From now on, that's all that matters.

2. Virgo

NYS444, vkstudio | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You've started to realize that you really don't want a repeat performance if it means you act the same way as you once did. Whatever you did in the past, you ended up believing that that's all you were, the sum of this negative energy, and as of June 8, you're absolutely going to reject that idea. You are not 'only' your mistakes; you are now ready to let it all go and move on in self-love and self-respect.

During Moon trine Saturn, you'll be face to face with yourself in the mirror and have the chance to take a deep look at that person. What do you see? A survivor is someone who fought to be here now and a brave person who ended up doubting themselves when presented with an opinion given by another person, which leads to a downward spiral in self-confidence.

Well, here you are, survivor, and you owe it to yourself to take up the mantel of confidence once again, as this is YOUR LIFE, not theirs, not anyone else's. You have learned to trust your gut feeling, follow your heart, and love yourself, as you are the only one who will ever come through for you. By setting this up, you begin to attract worthy people into your circle. People who respect you for who you are, what you can do, and why you do what you do so well.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

NYS444, PeopleImages from Getty Images Signature | Canva Pro

Here you are in a world of doubters, and quite frankly, all of it makes you laugh. Just the idea that people get themselves into such snits makes you giggle, as you have no idea why people make their own lives so hard to live. While you haven't always had it so easy, you aren't about to give yourself the grief of doubting yourself, and the last thing you'll ever do is look at yourself with disgust. That's for other people, but not for you.

You are full of self-love, and while this journey wasn't easy, you are certainly not going backward on it. You like the idea of approving of yourself; it's so different, but more so, it's addictive. Wow, who knew that self-love would be so satisfying? Gee, you can hardly find what's wrong with you, and come to think of it, that's not too shabby an existence.

Advertisement

No one can take away this love of yours, and you will find that your vibe during Moon trine Saturn attracts rather than repels. June 8 is about you being someone who totally stands on your own. You welcome loving people, but don't put yourself down for anyone. You are on your way to becoming a magnet for positive energy. Your life force is built on self-love; there's no greater feeling.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.