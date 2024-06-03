June 4, 2024, is set to be a big day astrologically, all thanks to yesterday’s “Parade of Planets,” a rare celestial alignment where multiple planets are visible in the night sky. Today, Mercury and Jupiter will conjunct, the Sun and Venus will conjunct and the Moon and Neptune will conjunct — oh my! These planetary positions are ready to sprinkle their magic all over and create a playground for growth, transformation, and delightful surprises today. And for two zodiac signs in particular, these planetary alignments are bringing significant opportunities.

Mercury and Jupiter are joining forces to spark your motivation and intellect, while the Moon's sextile to Saturn will provide you with a sense of comfort but not without any extra necessary reminders you may need to fulfill your commitments for the day.

2 lucky zodiac signs experience abundance on June 4, 2024

1. Gemini

KT Paper Designs & Olha ZS / Canva

Rise and shine, Gemini! With Mercury conjunct Jupiter, you may feel an extra little cosmic push of motivation to start your day. Your mind is probably loaded with new ideas and ambitious plans this morning and today is the perfect day to take action bright and early. So, if there’s a little voice in the back of your head telling you to jump out of bed and get your to-do list checked off right away, go for it. You’ll be glad you did!

Mercury’s conjunction with Jupiter this morning will also help sharpen your adaptability and reasoning skills. You carry the wits to effortlessly adapt to new habits today, all while staying practical with the small, achievable steps you set for yourself. All you have to do is embrace this cosmic boost and let it guide you toward exciting discoveries.

To top that all off, the Sun conjunct Venus will add an enchanting touch to your day. This alignment creates a perfect atmosphere for socializing, networking and perhaps even a touch of romance. Expect to turn heads and leave a lasting impression wherever your day takes you, Gemini. Embrace this cosmic energy and make the most of the opportunities that come your way.

2. Aquarius

KT Paper Designs & Olha ZS / Canva

Aquarius, today’s cosmic alignment invites you to embrace your eccentricities. The day kicks off with a Mercury-Jupiter conjunction, providing you with the perfect blend of stability for productivity and freedom to let your imagination soar.

Early on in the workday, the Moon's sextile to Saturn may provide you with a gentle reminder of your passions outside of work, what you would do if money was no object and ties to your beloved family. Anything that motivates you to get up every day and keep going will be in the back of your mind today, cheering you on in whatever you do.

Another burst of confidence and motivation may also come your way, as the Sun conjuncts Mercury in your fifth house, it’ll light a fire under your butt that just makes you feel unstoppable — It's like an espresso shot for your soul!

By midday, the Sun-Venus conjunction in your fifth house will sprinkle your personal life with warmth and harmony. This astrological aspect might just inspire you to turn up the charm and deepen your bonds with loved ones. Then, as the Moon's conjunction with Uranus occurs in the evening, it will invite you to break free from your routine and truly let your freak flag fly. Today is the perfect day for you to indulge in passion projects or just simply cherish the company of those fortunate enough to call you family.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalism graduate from the University of Toronto and Centennial College whose work has been featured in Reader’s Digest and Best Health. She is currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.