5 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have Incredible Horoscopes On June 10

Sweet days may not always start sweet, just like cakes and cookies don't taste very good when they are still in the batter stage. That's the eccentric message and energy on Monday, June 10, 2024. So don't cut yourself short before you have given yourself a proper chance. Trust the process, and you will realize where it has led you all along. In baking terms, don't judge a cake before it's cooked!

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Sagittarius, Pisces, Aries, Leo, and Cancer. The rest of the zodiac signs are encouraged to be patient with themselves, too. With Mercury in Taurus standing out as the main benefactor on Monday, we are encouraged to be more methodical about approaching our goals and milestones. Whether at work or elsewhere, Mercury in Taurus can help you strategize groundedly and pace yourself better if you lean into it.

Moon in Leo opposite Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius are the secondary benefactors on Monday. The message here is simple: let your freak flag fly and know it's not a freak flag at all! After all, why should you allow the naysayers to label you as weird when the world is so diverse and unique? You will find your tribe/crowd when you live true to yourself.

Just remember: the above message is from the positive perspective of live and let live. So be mindful if your words and actions hurt people or can lead to harm. Pluto does not play around with that, especially when it's retrograde. Now let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 10, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with incredible horoscopes on June 10:

1. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Other Sagittarius & Gemini

Best area to focus on: communication

Best time of the day: 8 am or 8 pm

Sagittarius, there's a heady quality to the energy on Monday for you. You are encouraged to lean into your intellectual side and allow it to blend with your creativity to create something extraordinary. If your inner child peeps out in the process, that's even better!

Singing is also indicated for you for Monday as an act that will bring you catharsis, joy, pleasure, and love. Let your heart guide you in this; you will uncover the most intriguing experiences!

2. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Fitness and body wholeness

Best time of the day: 10 pm

Sweet nothings and determined truth are in store for you on Monday, Pisces. Lean into your intuitive/psychic side, and you will know exactly what this message means. Some of you are on the verge of leveling up. Don't sabotage yourself with negative self-talk! You are more than you think you are.

If you feel called to, dance to your heart's content at least once today. Whether solo or in a group, it will bring you peace, joy, and relaxation. For some, this act will also sensitize your claircognizance.

3. Aries

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Pisces & Virgo

Best area to focus on: healing and mental health

Best time of the day: 5 am

Aries, you are a beautiful soul. Never forget that! The cosmic forces firmly support you and will guide you to your true soul family if you don't give up or give in. What happens on Monday is part of that process. So be mindful and keep chasing the white rabbit.

If you struggle with anger management and intrusive thoughts, screaming into a pillow is indicated for you here. Be patient, and allow yourself the space to feel the pent-up emotions and let them out. Think of it as emotional “gastrointestinal” purging. Once it's out, you can journal your thoughts in peace.

4. Leo

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Planning your week

Best time of the day: 6 am

Leo, Monday's energy has a Sunday-like feel to it for you. Maybe you have a cultural festival or some major event to attend today. Or maybe it's just a regular day that's not regular at all. Be prepared for some magic and surprises. That's part of the cosmic blessings awaiting you.

Also, now's a good time to showcase your sense of humor and wow the crowd. Practice makes you wittier, which will be an important tool in your toolbox later.

5. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Scheduling a date with a friend

Best time of the day: 6 am/pm

Cancer, Monday's energy has a breath-of-fresh-air quality. Expect new friends and connections under this influence. Some of you may even hit upon a beautiful idea with tremendous potential.

Those of you who love dancing are also encouraged to lean into this activity on this day. Let it rejuvenate your soul and set you free within. Bonus points if you dance with someone you are seriously into!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.