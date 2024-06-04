3 Zodiac Signs Who Face Challenges & Overcome Their Fears On June 5

With a Gemini Moon conjunct Mercury, it's pretty hard to 'get away' with much, as this transit is revelatory in so much that if we're holding on to a secret, that secret will probably be discovered now. This time is Wednesday, June 5, 2024. While we may feel a little protective or defensive during this transit, what's really going on is that three zodiac signs are preparing us to live an honest life.

We will see that if we are one of the people who will be 'exposed' now, there's a good reason for it. During the Gemini Moon conjunct Mercury, there's very little left to the imagination after the lies get exposed in very clear terms. If we've been hiding something, we may feel great relief at discovery, leading to further investigation.

We may get caught in a lie on June 5, and in a way, that's a very positive thing because, as we all know, once someone tells a lie, it has to be upheld, and that means more conjured-up lies have to keep that original lie going. This is when nature intervenes and shows us that the truth really sets us free. It may seem scary initially, but once we get a taste of the freedom of speaking the truth, we'll prefer it.

3 zodiac signs face challenges and overcome them on June 5

1. Scorpio

This is definitely one of those days you didn't see coming, and yet, now that it's here, you feel like hiding your head. It looks like you've been caught red-handed, Scorpio. During the Gemini Moon conjunct Mercury, you'll feel that a certain mistake you made a long, long time ago may not have been worth holding on to for as long as you have. You made a mistake, and you've made sure that no one ever found out, and on June 5, it's time to learn about it.

What's interesting here is that you may understand that what you've been hiding all this time is not really all that relevant anymore and that your big secret was made into a much bigger thing than it ever was. Time has made your mistake into a meaningless act. Such is the beauty of the healing presence of time.

On Wednesday, you'll know that your big secret is really not so bad after all and that only you made a big deal of it. Now that you've been 'discovered,' you'll notice that those who know this about you now don't really have much to say about it, as they are unfazed. That's a relief, and it shows you that you don't have to be that hard on yourself in the future.

2. Aquarius

You didn't want anyone to know that you had something to do with something you thought others might frown upon. Yet, you are who you are, and the chances of being 'the different one' are pretty good. You are, after all, an Aquarius, and doing strange things is just part of who you are.

What you don't realize is that you're not all that strange. You are self-judgmental, so you've decided that by doing what you've done in the past, you're somehow supposed to hide this from others to avoid their condemnation. What's happening is that you'll realize that all you've participated in is not so odd, after all.

When someone asks you, point blank, if you were a part of 'so and so,' you'll have the opportunity to come clean. By doing so, you'll realize that you aren't as attached to the 'badness' of what you once did as you are shocked to discover that you're just a person and that, as people, we all do weird things now and then. This is where self-forgiveness comes into play and does you a good turn, Aquarius.

3. Pisces

You remember yourself as someone who sticks to their guns and goes all the way regarding your convictions. In the past, this felt better than it does now, as you've started to see that even you are flexible as time goes by. You'll notice that you're not as stuck on the 'ways' of the past as you once were, and so when someone refers to you as 'stubborn,' you balk, not understanding how you could merit such a moniker.

When someone you care about reminds you that you once told them something that hurt them, you will want to run and hide because you don't want to take responsibility for such an action. This is especially because you don't want to be seen as stubborn. Certainly, you've grown over the years and don't want to be judged by your past behavior.

All you have to do to rectify this situation is to speak up. During the Gemini Moon conjunct Mercury, it's all about easy communication, so no worries there, Pisces. If you want to be understood and not judged as the same person you once were, then you explain that 'that was then and this is now.' Surely, we are more than the sum of our mistakes, and if you have something to show for it, trust that you'll be accepted. Your growth will be admirable.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.