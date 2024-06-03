3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Champions For Love On June 4, 2024

Even though tough times are ahead for love this week, we can take solace from a dominant event on June 4: Sun conjunct Venus. When the Sun shines, nothing escapes the light, and if we find ourselves in a dark spot, then it will be at this time that we rescue ourselves from the pull of negative gravity on our relationships.

This is when we rise to the challenges that lay before us. If there is someone we love very much and see that that person is in trouble somehow, we will step in to help them. Three zodiac signs will rise above on Tuesday to show the world and the one they love what we are TRULY made of. We are champions for love during Sun conjunct Venus and will prevail.

The placement of this transit is 'just right' in terms of how it energizes us and allows us to tap into that place of deep courage and confidence. We are there to save the day, which could carry over to our romantic partner, a family member, or even a friend. We are there for them on June 4 and stand by our word.

3 zodiac signs who are champions for love on June 4

1. Aries

So far, you've come to know yourself as a very positive presence in the lives of those you love. Even when they aren't aware of what you do for them, you still continue to go at it because you are not one to let go too easily of anything. While this attachment style sometimes plays with your heart, you can't help it, Aries. You are a person of intense dedication; when you love, you love fiercely.

During the transit of the Sun conjunct Venus on June 4, you will once again be put in the position of having to be the champion who fights for the love and protection of someone very close to you, and as always, you will win. You are not fond of the wars you must endure to get the victory; however, if war is needed, then you'll man your uniform and get out there and do the right thing.

For the sake of love, you will endure. You will show the person you love that you are not only with them all the way but that you're never going to leave their side, should they need you. You've got this natural streak of loyalty that runs through you, and during Sun conjunct Venus, it is energized and fired up. You will do what you must do, and whether it's easy or difficult, you can claim victory by day's end.

2. Taurus

If anyone will get the job done, it's you, and it's always you, Taurus. If that job is 'love,' then you'll be numero uno when it comes to showing up because that's who you are: the champion for love, the hero of the day, and the person who does what others won't do because you are unafraid of putting yourself out there. And, during Sun conjunct Venus on Tuesday, June 4, you will again stand up for the person you believe in.

When it comes to obstacles, you don't see them. In fact, should one even try to present itself to you, you'll wipe it away like rain on a windshield. You are persistent and driven. For the sake of love and a loved one, you'll do whatever it takes to show that you are true to your purpose. Your purpose is to love unconditionally and fight for the one you love.

You are no fool, either, Taurus. You aren't unthinkingly fighting for someone because you have nothing better to do. No, you know that this person deserves your attention and your love, and even if they don't know it themselves at the time if they go down, you'll be there to pick them up. You are their personal champion, and you won't fail them. Only they can fail themselves, but as far as you go, you'll do all you can before that point.

3. Leo

If you see that your loved one needs you, then it's a no-brainer. You are there, by their side, unfailingly. You have always been the most devoted supporter of the people you love, and when it's your romantic partner who needs support, then you are by their side, faithfully. You do not sway from your post, and during Sun conjunct Venus, you feel even more strongly about being there for the person who needs you most.

Tuesday, June 4 shows you that it's easy to be a champion, and that you actually like being in this position. All you ever really need sometimes, Leo, is the chance to be 'the good guy,' on Tuesday, you'll get that chance. You want to be good, you want to be helpful, and not only that, you want to have enough wisdom stored up so that your help is true and realistic. You aren't just phoning this love in. You're the real deal, Leo.

While it's obvious that you'll feel very good about yourself during Sun conjunct Venus, you'll play an important role in your partner's life as they finally get to see you in action. They knew it all along and trusted in the idea that you'd come through, but the way you do it now, it's nothing short of mind-blowing. You were born to be a champ, and on June 4, you get to prove it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.