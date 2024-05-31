3 Zodiac Signs Who Need A Break From Love On June 1

There are many reasons why a person might want to take a break from love. While taking a break might not be as simple as shutting down and not letting love in, there are definitely times when we wish it were 'that' easy. On June 1, we are surrounded by the energy forces of both Pluto and Jupiter, and we may find that our best and healthiest stance during this time is the kind where we find ourselves alone, in peace.

For three zodiac signs, we have our reason for wanting a break from love. We might have just come out of a relationship that ripped our hearts to pieces, or we may feel that right now, we need to be alone. Maybe we need to be in the company of people who aren't about relationships, romance, and anything that even slightly resembles love. We just need a break, that's all. It's not serious, and it's not forever.

Pluto's vibe hits us with a need to change. We want to transform from the people we are into something that feels a little better. We need change. We need to be able to think our lives out of our way. We are not open to being influenced by others at this point. On June 1, we will see how these three zodiac signs react to the idea of love and responsibility.

3 zodiac signs need a break in love on June 1

1. Virgo

You have said it before: I need a break from everybody. And, while you rarely actually take that break, the reality of the matter is that the break you really desire has you sitting under a palapa somewhere on an island with a girly drink in your hand, alone without your partner by your side. Oh yes, you love that partner of yours, but sometimes you just need time off to yourself.

This is when action meets thought. You actually start figuring out how to make this 'getaway' a real thing. On Saturday, June 1, you and your partner will get along just fine, but with the influence of Jupiter and Pluto, you'll know in your heart that it's now or never. You need to get away, and you need to make it real. No more procrastination. This is it; you need your break and will make it so.

You ask for very little in this life, Virgo. Sometimes, it's hard for you to literally come right out with it when you do want something, especially if that something is time away from the person you are somehow supposed to be with 24-7. Yikes, how the heck did you get yourself into that one? Well, you did what we all do, but what we all don't realize is that there's a 'vacation clause' in that deal. You'll be invoking it on June 1, 2024.

2. Scorpio

You have started to wonder if you can exist without the constant presence of your romantic partner; has it really come to that? You, of all people, Scorpio, can't possibly think this way. You are an independent creature, and you like living your life your way, which has, in the past, always been about doing what you want on your own when the whim takes you.

June 1 puts something into your mind that you can't release: you need a break from love right now. Yes, yes, it's great stuff that you love, and yes, yes, you aren't saying 'no' to it. You just need to get out of dodge for a while to rest your aching brain, and paying attention to another person during all of this Pluto-Jupiter energy that surrounds you will drive you mad. You admit to yourself that you need a break.

Fortunately, your partner needs a break, too, which, at first, offends you. How dare they want a break from the Great You? Oh yeah, they are human, too, and what they are is honest. This honesty inspires your honesty, and before you both know it, you'll realize there's nothing wrong with wanting a little time alone. And, being that you're both smart and considerate, you'll own up to this and give yourselves a break.

3. Capricorn

In order to keep your love life alive, you feel that you need to not be in the face of your partner, nonstop, all the time. Basically, you don't want them in your face all the time, and yet you're trying to be diplomatic about it. The truth is, you need your space, and you need a break from love. One little vacation, and you'll find that you'll be back on track, as good as new, ready to start again.

On Saturday, June 1, Jupiter's immensely positive power will support you. This will help you express what you need to your partner so that they don't take offense by your need for space and to be away from them simply. It's not 'them' you need to get away from. It's all that comes with love and responsibility. You just need some time off to be you, without the influence of another person around.

So, with the power invested in you, you will tell your partner that if you are to remain healthy and sane, then you need to follow your gut feeling and get yourself to a retreat or somewhere that requires very little of you other than simply breathing. You need a break from love, work, kids, and responsibilities, and the reality is you are only human Capricorn; you deserve this.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.