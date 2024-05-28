Wednesday, May 29, 2024, provides three zodiac signs with an opportunity to not only learn something new about their romantic partner, but also look inside ourselves to see if we can adapt to this newness and work with it so that our love lives can flourish and grow. During this remarkable Pisces moon square Mercury transit, we are in the right place at the right time for this kind of acceptance — and we will go for it, too.

During Pisces moon square Mercury, it's all about the new, the curious, the unexpected and the idea that it's up to us to see how open we really are. Three zodiac signs are naturally adaptive when it comes to this kind of thing, and will find that this Wednesday, we may even find that we are due for a little show and tell. It's a great day for sharing and accepting.

3 zodiac signs that have major revelations in their love lives on May 29

1. Cancer

What you've learned about your romantic partner is that you cannot control them. But the real experience here is in the idea that you come to realize that you might have wanted to at one point or another. During Pisces moon square Mercury on May 29, youll see that the surprise you get from your partner is them telling you to your face that they love and adore you but don't want you to control their life. The Pisces moon square Mercury transit is unique and hits you as a wake-up call of sorts. You are being told that you are awesome but that you need to back off just a tad. And if you are able to do this, you'll actually end up improving upon your already good relationship.

So, what Pisces moon square Mercury brings you in terms of learning something new about the person you are with is that this person is independent and able to live their life without you continuously advising them on how to go about it. They love you — that's already established and you don't have to worry about that. Now it's your turn to live in the trust that you've created between yourselves. It's all OK, and when you show that you trust them, they will love you all the more.

2. Scorpio

You'll learn something new about your romantic partner on May 29 during Pisces Moon square Mercury, and what you'll find out is that this person is far deeper than you had given them credit for. While you like to think you would only choose a person with high intelligence as a partner, you really didn't know just how smart the person you are presently with is. This may actually intimidate you at first, but it's the kind of energy that spurs you on to know more and more. This is a pleasant surprise and shows you that you're not running this show. It's up to both of you, and yes, they can hold their own in any argument. You respect this even though it's new news to you.

This transit really is all about how you communicate with someone you respect, and on May 29 your relationship takes on new subtleties and nuances. It's not all cut-and-dry between the two of you, and this is how you like it; you like knowing that you don't know it all, and discovering this new tidbit of information is like finding a wellspring of fresh water in the middle of a dried up fountain. This is great news, Scorpio.

3. Capricorn

Like a wolf, you mate for life — and if life is what you and your romantic partner are going to spend together, then it had better be interesting and it had better be varied. You are way too intelligent to live a mundane life where romantic growth only happens in the beginning, and during Pisces moon square Mercury on May 29, you see that your wish has come true, Capricorn.

What you're about to discover is that your partner has done just as much learning as you have over the years and that they are ready to apply their learning just as eagerly as you are. And there you were, thinking you were the only one who had the capacity for progress and growth — and what a happy discovery you'll make on May 29 when you see that you are most definitely not alone in this.

When we think about learning something new about our partners, we tend to think we're going to learn something bad. And yet, here you are, finding out that not only were you wrong about the intensity of their desire for knowledge, but that they are indeed super smart and growing by the day. This is beautiful news for you, and it inspires you to feel that if you're going to spend your life with this person, then you have definitely more to look forward to.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.

