3 Zodiac Signs Who Overcome Challenges & Feel Empowered On May 22

There is truly nothing more glorious than being able to stand up for oneself and tell another person 'no' when 'no' is the simplest response we have. No secret aggressive action is taking place on Wednesday; we mean it. When we say 'no,' we are being direct and truthful, and, for three zodiac signs, we are not wasting any more time dancing around with word games.

No means no. During the transit of Moon opposite Uranus, 'no' definitely comes around much easier than at any time. This is one of the reasons many of us will be telling those in our lives that we are either 'not interested' or will not be participating in something that we might have, at one point, found too hard to admit. There is only one response for these people, and it will be said on Wednesday that 'No' is the only way to go.

The interesting thing about being honest is that people respond. In the past, when our fears held us back from being perfectly clear, we'd end up feeling anxious, and that anxiety would bring on more of what gave us anxiety in the first place. When we are firm and clear about our intentions, an oddly beautiful thing happens: we gain respect. We're not beating around the bush; we're telling it like it is. Even if it's not what others want to hear, it works. Truth comes through for us and has us respected for our opinions.

3 zodiac signs overcome challenges and feel empowered on May 22

1. Leo

There's nothing you love more than being the center of attention, especially when you've done something good and the heaps of praise are there for you to enjoy. You love it. There are times when you can't get enough of it, almost to the point where you feel as though maybe you're trying too hard to get the attention you crave while simultaneously knowing that your heart is not into it.

On Wednesday, May 22, you'll feel as though you've given too much. Yes, you know you're the one who hungers for attention, but is it all worth it, especially if you start to hate what you're doing? You're getting approval, but you are starting to resent all of it, making you feel bad about yourself. Must you always say yes to those who want you to jump through hoops for their entertainment pleasure?

Ah, this is the turning point for you, Leo. During the transit of Moon opposite Uranus, you will be more than capable of telling the mob, 'no.' Essentially, you are coming to terms with your sense of self. Your self-esteem is back, and while you still love the approval, your self-respect will no longer let you become a performing pony. This day has true greatness in it for you, Leo.

2. Sagittarius

You have shattered your transparent roof, Sagittarius, so there's no going backward. You've taken steps to become the person you've always known you could be and yet stuck around in that place of fear, hoping no one would disapprove of you. During the transit, Moon opposite Uranus, you no longer care if you get a standing ovation for walking around the room. You have freed yourself from the need to be approved of.

This, of course, doesn't go down with everyone as well as you'd like, but that's how it goes when we stand up for ourselves and what we believe in. There will always be someone we disappoint simply by being ourselves. While you are still conscientious enough to feel for them, you know that this is going to be a lonely path, but still...one you are willing to make a go of.

There's very interesting irony taking place during Moon opposite Uranus, and that is when you show others that you need either space or a way of doing things differently, you will wake up this need in others, for themselves. What starts off as you making a show of authenticity sparks a chain reaction as others realize they wish to act up, stand tall, and do their thing their way.

3. Pisces

You have lived a long enough to know what suits and does not. At the same time, you aren't fond of telling certain people in your life that you don't want to go out with them or show up for events that make you uncomfortable. You know yourself. You will not do what you will not do. You aren't here to take guilt and resent the idea of being pressured.

You'll find that you really need to set limits with this one friend. They haven't been listening to you. You've started to realize that they need to be told very straightforwardly that you have your comfort zone and that you are happy staying within its boundaries and don't care if they feel you're 'missing out on all the fun.' You are the one who decides what the 'fun' in your life is all about.

After having this up-front and personal conversation with your friend, you'll realize that your words were still considerate, although powerful and to the point. This shows you that you don't have to be mean to get your point across and that by finessing words correctly, you can convey the idea of 'my way or the highway' to your friends without offending them.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.