3 Zodiac Signs That Experience Healing In Their Relationships On May 17, 2024

During the Moon trine Venus transit on May 17, 2024, three zodiac signs experience true joy when they recognize that laughter is not only the best medicine, but it's also the very thing that helps us connect with a romantic partner that we might be at odds with.

When the Moon trines Venus, it brings a harmonious, tender energy prime for relaxation and laughter. Laughter opens the door and reminds us that we don't always have to be so stuck in our ways. Leaning into laughter helps Aries, Virgo and Capricorn in particular and humor wipes clean the slate of anger and animosity clean in their relationships. Under the loving energy of Moon trine Venus, we may just forget any anger we have toward our partner.

3 zodiac signs experiencing healing in their relationships when the moon trines Venus on May 17, 2024

1. Aries

There's a big difference between thinking you're funny and genuine laughter. In the past, you have made jokes at the expense of others, creating tension between you and said others. If that 'other' happened to be your romantic partner, you've seen that your jokes don't always garner the round of applause that you were counting on. In fact, you may have offended people, creating rifts in your relationships.

Ah, but you are an Aries — so you learn very quickly to refrain from turning insults into jokes. What you are about to experience is real laughter — the laughter of togetherness, the experience of finding something so funny with your romantic partner that it basically dissembles your true emotion and takes away your strong sense of self. Laughter, in this case, saves the day.

On May 17, you will dissolve into laughter alongside the person you are involved with, suddenly realizing how much of a waste of time it is to take everything so seriously. This laughter is a product of pure joy, and it's way different than a prank you play or a show of how clever you are with words. This is the kind of laughter that equalizes you and your partner, and you'll never want to go back to the intensity of strictness again after this.

2. Virgo

You've always had one of the best senses of humor around, and if there's a joker in the bunch, it's definitely you, Virgo. You can disarm your enemies with laughter. With the Moon trine Venus on your side, you'll find that if there's even the tiniest bit of animosity between you and your romantic partner, consider it dissolved.

There is no time for heaviness on May 17. During Moon trine Venus, you are all for the love, but you aren't as romantic as you are filled with lightness and humor. It's easy to be around you and you attract your partner with your lightness of being. They, too, feel relieved just by being with you, and they know that sooner or later the laughs will start. It's just that kind of time for you, and you'll see that Friday is reserved for good times and taking it easy.

In your case, Virgo, taking it easy always comes with a couple of hearty belly laughs. You aren't opposed to being the center of attention, either, as you know your comedy routine can please the crowd anyway. In this case, during Moon trine Venus, your 'crowd' is the only love of your life.

3. Capricorn

You may not think of yourself as the 'funny' person in the room, but boy, oh boy, can you laugh it up if you find something hysterical. This Friday, you'll be in the right place at the right time to overhear something that will make you bust out with gleeful laughs. This is something you will invite your partner to witness as well — amazing what a little levity can do for a relationship!

During the transit of Moon trine Venus, you will feel as though laughter heals something in your romance. It's not that things were falling apart, but you'll see how refreshing it is to get hysterical over something unrelated to your everyday routine.

This breaking of the ice has long-term benefits. It reminds you both that you are here to love your life, not to bore through it. Laughter snaps you back into the headspace that has you thinking that once upon a time, you were young, and all you ever did was laugh...or at least, that's how you like to see it. This lightweight, goofy fun has you and your partner remembering what it's like to live life without burdens, always making space for love, light and laughter.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.