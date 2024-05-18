3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationships Before May 26

Now that the weather is just about beautiful every day of the week, for some of us, that weather makes us feel both confident and a little eager for change. For some of us, namely three zodiac signs in particular, we'll see how May 20 - 26, 2024 may end up being the week where we end our relationships and start new ones. What we feel at this time is that we've been given a second chance, and we don't want to miss that opportunity.

Falling out of love isn't anyone's goal, that's for sure, but some of us can't fake it, either. When it happens, it's a very real feeling, and if we deny what our hearts tell us, we end up feeling repressed, angry, and unstable as partners. We've got a lot going on, astrologically, at this time, and for three zodiac signs, this may mean the beginning of the end.

Our main 'helpers' come to us as a Scorpio Moon, Sun trine Pluto, Moon opposite Venus, Venus is Gemini, and towards the latter portion of the week, Venus trine Pluto and Moon square Neptune. These transits will have us making sense of the idea of breaking up. Are we on the right track? Is this the right thing to do? For some of us, it's the only option, and we'll come to this conclusion rationally and respectfully.

3 zodiac signs who fall out of love and end their relationships before May 26

1. Gemini

Venus is in charge this week, and we will see how Venus works when trying to get us out of one situation and into another when it comes to love. You may have fallen in love with someone while in a relationship with another person. While this is so far from ideal that it's not funny, you may find a laugh in the irony of it all. Finally, the person you've always wanted is available to you, and you're not single.

You are someone who cannot sit still if you feel as though the wind calls your name. You'll jump at the chance to break up with the person you're with to have that long-dreamed-of romantic partner. Understand this: this isn't a surprise. Your present partner knows that this relationship won't last, so it's not like you're about to ruin their lives or anything like that.

This is the week you end it, and it will be YOU who does the ending, Gemini. While you and your present partner have discussed getting it over with before, the two of you never really did anything about it. Now, you have an incentive, and that's this other person. Well, you won't sit around waiting for an opportunity to get out. It's here, and you're going to grab it.

2. Virgo

You feel like you can no longer hold on to false hope, and this, of course, is what you've been applying to your present romantic situation. You always felt as if you could weather the storms and that life is all about: dealing with one's relationships and not expecting perfection out of them. During this week, you can no longer sell yourself that bill of goods.

Being that you are ruled by Venus, you take Venus's transits to heart, and when your romantic heart is at stake, you pay close attention. What you've come to realize is that it's now or never. You need to end this relationship this week because if you don't, it will hang on you for the rest of your life like dead weight.

You and your partner will come up with some kind of 'deal,' which will likely lead to a complete breakup. You don't want to hurt their feelings, and you don't want your feelings to be hurt, so there are things to be considered. However, once considered, they will be done with. You will end your romance this week out of necessity, Virgo.

3. Sagittarius

The fact that you are no longer in love with the person you are with is so strong and reads as pure truth to you that you feel emboldened with the desire to risk it all to get out. You aren't into this anymore. You feel like it's all a boring waste of time, and you cherish your life enough to know that staying with a person out of some kind of contractual obligation is NOT HAPPENING.

You don't stay out of obligation, Sagittarius that's just not you. You don't have anyone else to run to but don't need anyone else. You are there for you, and you refuse to be depleted by this once-beloved other person. You did love them at one point, but they seriously stopped playing the role of the decent lover. It doesn't take you too long to catch on. Venus's energy will have you getting in touch with your self-love this week.

So, end it, you shall, and you'll be happy you did. You are no longer obsessed with security or the future. You'll play it by ear and trust that the universe will always be there for you. You feel good about life and don't need to be held down by a romantic partner who doesn't have your best interests at heart. You've grown, Sagittarius, and it shows.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.