It's hard to admit defeat, especially when you've come up with what you feel is this brilliant plan. During Mercury in Taurus, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, a few of us here might have to accept that our brilliant plan was either not well thought out enough, or simply wasn't accepted the the other party. We may feel defeated by this, and possibly even deflated. We certain did try, but the 'other side' didn't take the bait. Ah well.

Depending on which zodiac signs we are, this kind of 'defeat' can really be an ego burner. We thought we were doing the right thing, and when we see that we're met with heavy resistance, we not only know we cannot pursue this further, we then have to figure out what to do next. Three zodiac signs will take this badly. We'll know we can get past if, and we will find a solution.

As for now, Mercury in Taurus has us feeling as though this boulder we've been pushing is not going to budge. Our ego wants it to roll smoothly, but opposing forces have made it so that we need to know our limits. On May 15, those limits may have us feeling incapable. Still, we are solution-oriented, and we will find a way out of it somehow!

3 zodiac signs whose horoscopes feel challenging on May 15

1. Aries

No one can take anything away from you, Aries, as it is very much acknowledged that you are someone who can handle pressure and get many things done. In a way, you pride yourself on this ability, but you'll find that things get a little rough for you on May 15, as you might have bitten off more than you could chew. During the transit of Mercury in Taurus, you'll see that your grand plan is not able to become manifest.

You never like to admit to defeat, and you're really not actually defeated. It's YOU who feels that way, simply because you aren't comfortable with having to rearrange your thinking to accommodate the thing that brings you the discomfort. If your plan didn't work, you see it as a defeat, and that hits home with you in ways that make you feel badly about your own self.

Now you know what you're dealing with or 'who,' as you may have found conflict in another person. When you know the playing field, you know how to maneuver your next move. All of what happens on May 15 will go into the storage room where you keep your wisdom. You'll be able to achieve many great victories after this time, as you'll be learning very valuable lessons.

2. Pisces

The last thing you ever wanted to have to admit to, is that there's something you can't do. That's not to say you believe you can do 'everything,' but certain things seem to be not in your wheelhouse anymore and this depresses you. You want to be the person you've always been; always energetic, always present, always attentive. Yet on May 15, during Mercury in Taurus, you will finally admit to something: you just can't do it all.

This feels like defeat for you. This feels like a slap in the fact, and yet, you can't make something happens that is clearly not going to happen. While there are plenty of cosmic helpers to see you through all of this, you might not want to conclude with the idea that 'acceptance' is what's best during this time.

You get it. Acceptance. Not failure, not defeat. What you'll recognize is that what you're going through is not rare, nor are you alone in it. You haven't failed anyone, and you don't need to convince yourself that you aren't 'up to par.' You just need to shift your perspective, one little shift can blow all of the shadows away.

3. Capricorn

The interesting thing about you, Capricorn, is that you're always ready to admit to defeat. This isn't because you anticipate it, but because if you've done something wrong, or you made a serious mistake somewhere along the lines, you want to know. You want to take responsibility because, well, you're a highly responsible person. If you know what you did, then you'll know how to undo it, if needed.

While you aren't happy about admitting defeat, you aren't going to let it get you down. Sure, you're not thrilled that your mistake because such a big deal and that it's known far and wide that you're the one who made such a faux-pas, but so what? You've made other mistakes in your life, and you've used them all to become a better person because of that knowledge.

You'll let it slide off your back like water. You're not happy to be looked at or even held responsible for your mistake, but that doesn't mean you'll run and hide from it. You'll take the criticism, and you'll do better. It's that simple with you, Capricorn. If you need to do better, than you own that idea and you do better. Done.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.