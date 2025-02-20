12 Behaviors That Make You Immune To Having Imposter Syndrome

Have you come to recognize that, just perhaps, you’ve been suffering from a bad case of imposter syndrome? Well, you've got company.

What is imposter syndrome? According to research, it's "a psychological pattern in which an individual doubts their skills, talents, or accomplishments and has a persistent internalized fear of being exposed as a 'fraud'. Despite external evidence of their competence, those experiencing this phenomenon remain convinced that they are frauds, and do not deserve all they have achieved."

Now that you see the problem, what can you do to conquer your self-doubt and fear? First, you need to recognize that imposter syndrome is an internal saboteur. Second, realize that you are stronger than your fears.

You're not helpless against this loudmouth saboteur. Ignoring it won’t help either. So, instead, tame your imposter syndrome by acknowledging its presence ("Hello, saboteur! Thank you for sharing...") while also noticing the impact it's having on your body, mind, and spirit.

Here are behaviors that make you immune to having imposter syndrome:

1. SBNRR your way through it

This can help you slow down and consider the situation — and your thoughts, feelings, and reactions — more mindfully. SBNRR stands for:

Stop: Allow yourself to stop in your tracks and take a moment to pause.

Breathe: Take in a deep breath, letting your thoughts drift away like a cloud passing through the sky.

Notice: Observe your feelings, where are you feeling them in your body? Notice your surroundings, your peers, and the situation.

Reassess: Make a mental note of your reaction and, if possible, what specifically triggered the feelings of imposter syndrome.

Respond: By taking the above steps, you’re more likely to able to respond more effectively (versus a fear-based, panicked reaction) to the situation from a more calm, level-headed perspective.

2. Notice the voice within

That pesky voice of self-doubt can become debilitating if left unchecked for too long. What does it have to say?

Give it a persona so you can bring it out of the shadows and hear what its complaints, assumptions, and assertions might be.

3. Write it down

Take time to journal and get those negative thoughts out of your head. Then, you can more objectively evaluate the fear disguised as "evidence" your brain is providing and stop ruminating about it.

Try this: In your journal or notebook, create two columns. Column one is labeled: "Evidence that I am inadequate." Column two is labeled: "Evidence that I am competent."

Any time you start to spiral into negative thinking, you can use this to see what’s true and what empowers you into action. Journaling can be an effective tool for managing imposter syndrome. It allows individuals to process and externalize their self-doubt, negative thoughts, and anxieties, ultimately helping them identify cognitive distortions and reframe their thinking patterns.

An article published by Johns Hopkins University explained that this leads to a more positive self-perception and reduced feelings of inadequacy. The ability to track personal achievements and progress over time through journaling entries facilitates this process.

4. Step back and pause

If you find yourself at an impasse or feeling overwhelmed, it’s best to step back and pause from the issue at hand. When our fear response gets triggered, our amygdala can hijack our thinking and leave us in a state of mental fog.

By stepping back and refocusing your attention, your brain and nervous system have time to reboot and find new, different, or better solutions to the problem.

5. Focus on your values

Redirect your thoughts from external signs of success and refocus your thoughts on your core values. These values are at the heart of what drives your thoughts and behaviors.

If your values are out of alignment with the work you’re doing, that misalignment can fuel the internal saboteur voice of imposter syndrome. Seek out ways to align your values more effectively with your daily work and routines to calm that inner voice.

6. Review, revise, and recommit

When you do suffer a disappointing review or performance mistake, take the time to acknowledge what went wrong and think about how you could do better next time, so you can move forward with more clarity and confidence. Remember, failure is merely a way to learn what not to do next time.

Embracing a growth mindset by actively learning from failures is a key strategy to combat imposter syndrome. This mindset shifts the perception of setbacks from evidence of inadequacy to valuable opportunities for development and improvement. American Psychological Association (APA) research explained that this is often achieved by reframing failures as learning experiences and focusing on progress over perfection.

7. Find a role model

Research shows that when you're exposed to powerful role models, particularly women, you’re more likely to see yourself achieving a higher leadership role or position.

Try this: Find a mentor or coach with whom you can have regular meetings, at least once a month to discuss career guidance. This will also help you to see your gifts and talents through the eyes of someone you respect, which is a healthy way to boost your confidence.

8. Say yes to opportunities

When new opportunities present themselves, practice saying "yes" more often. Trust in your abilities. Know that you're creative, resourceful, and will achieve success.

Despite what those pesky internal saboteurs are trying to convince you of otherwise. The more you say "yes," the more comfortable you'll become at doing it, and the higher you will soar.

Try this: Every time you say yes to a new opportunity and you achieve the goal, large or small, write it down in a special notebook of "wins."

Then, when you catch yourself succumbing to imposter syndrome, review your wins to boost your confidence, reminding yourself of your talents and expertise that helped you score the win! This "evidence" can also help support your reasons for asking for that overdue raise, as well!

9. Understand that failure is a perspective

Fear of failure can become overwhelming, looming large in your mind. Instead of focusing on it in the abstract and the endless possibilities of "What if...," write down the likely outcomes if some part of your effort fails and find a different perspective to see things through that is less daunting and more empowering.

Reframing failure as a learning opportunity, viewing it as a perspective rather than a definitive negative, can significantly help individuals combat imposter syndrome. A 2021 study concluded that this approach allows them to see setbacks as valuable experiences for growth and development rather than evidence of their inadequacy.

10. Exercise self-compassion

You’re human. And humans make mistakes. Beating yourself up for feeling like a fraud is the fastest way to drain your energy.

Learn from your mistakes and practice love, kindness, and compassion with yourself.

11. Phone a friend

When you can talk with a friend, coach, or counselor about what’s swirling about in your head, they can provide an objective perspective to help you get to the truth of the situation and stop the swirl in its tracks.

Assisting you to pull apart the "what’s so" of the issue versus the false assumptions that your over-activated amygdala might be making about a particular situation.

12. Practice mindfulness

This can be as simple as stopping to take several deep breaths as you focus on the in and out of your breath. Breathing in, to the count of four, pausing at the top, and then exhaling to the count of four, pausing at the bottom.

The more you learn how to tame your mind to find the quiet space in between your thoughts, the better equipped your nervous system will become for the emotional spikes that Imposter Syndrome can cause.

Mindfulness practices can significantly help manage imposter syndrome by allowing individuals to become more aware of their negative self-talk, challenge those thoughts, and cultivate a greater sense of self-worth by accepting their emotions without judgment. A 2017 study suggested simply observing thoughts and feelings as they arise, labeling them without judgment, and letting them pass.

Isn’t it time to stop letting fear rule your life? When you eliminate the negative beliefs that have been holding you back for far too long, you'll be amazed at how quickly your confidence will soar. Start enhancing your peace of mind today.

Michele Molitor, CPCC, CHt, is a certified coach, hypnotherapist, and co-author of the book I Am Perfectly Flawsome - How Embracing Imperfection Makes Us Better. She coaches high-achieving professionals in reducing their overwhelm and reclaiming their self-confidence, calm, and clarity to create a thriving life and career.

