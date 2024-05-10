Bad Relationships End For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 11, 2024

Whenever we have an astrological transit such as a Cancer Moon square Mars, we're looking at how we deal with matters of the heart, especially if we suspect that we are on the verge of being heartbroken. There's something toxic in our relationships. Something isn't quite right here, and for three zodiac signs, May 11 will bring up a few red flags. This love of ours isn't working, and so much of it is because our so-called partners aren't respecting us as human beings.

Advertisement

We'll see that this Saturday brings this negative behavior to light. We might even consider this kind of 'love' as 'bad love.' We're not feeling any kindness here. We're not feeling forgiven. We're starting to feel as though everything we do is wrong in the eyes of the one who is supposed to accept us. Three zodiac signs will take it upon themselves during the Cancer Moon square Mars to speak up and say no to 'bad love.' Something's gotta give, as they say.

Advertisement

Bad relationships end for three zodiac signs on May 11, 2024:

1. Leo

artist4love | Canva Pro

Not only do you know what it's like to be one of the most sensitive zodiac signs, but you are also well aware of what comes with being this sensitive. Not everyone 'gets' you, and you've been accused of being 'too much,' or 'intense,' or any number of unfair names. The worst part is that your partner is the one who is labeling you this way, and on May 11, you're going to have something to say about it, Leo.

During the transit of Cancer Moon square Mars, not only will you be in touch with your emotions. You'll also be a bit defensive as you don't see your reactions to things as 'over the top' or 'too much.' You feel very justified in feeling the way you do, and you're starting to get quite tired of your romantic partner butting in with their opinions on how you should feel.

Advertisement

How should you feel? Isn't that something that's up to you to decide? Why, yes, it is, Leo, and because your partner is so adamant about their point, you'll see that it's easy enough to match them. You aren't in this for the bad love. You aren't here to keep placating someone who can't open their heart enough to see you as you are. A sensitive soul who requires love, affection and kindness.

2. Capricorn

artist4love | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You're about to do something you didn't think you had in you: Tell the person you are with that you are not here to tolerate their bad behavior. If they don't stop, you'll walk out that door. You didn't want it to come to this, but if you feel as though you need to threaten them with a breakup, then so be it. You will do what is necessary because you're not here to be walked on.

You feel your romantic partner has morphed into something you don't recognize. On May 11, you may have a memory of what this person used to be like when you first met. You may be saddened by the idea that they've changed so much, but during the Cancer Moon square Mars, you're going to realize something else: you don't have to take it.

This makes you feel rather good about yourself because it symbolizes crossing a boundary to you. This Saturday has you naming what you have as 'negative' or possibly even 'bad love.' This has no place in your life; if your partner wants to change their way, you'll give them space to do so. If it's just going to end up being 'more of the same,' then it might be time to let go and move on.

Advertisement

3. Libra

artist4love | Canva Pro

The one thing you didn't want to happen seems to be happening on May 11, and that's the fact that you are witnessing your romantic partner turn into someone you don't like. Oh, how you've tried to fix this, but it seems that if it isn't a joint effort — and it isn't — then nothing serves to further. You are looking at a person who chooses to stay stuck, and you can no longer abide by this.

During the Cancer Moon square Mars, you'll see very clearly that you've done all you can to right the wrongs of this relationship. While breaking up isn't exactly what you had planned, you might find that you're starting to think along those lines. Your partner has displayed signs of irritability, and they are taking it out on you. Rather than working with you on this, they are making you into the enemy, and that's just not fair.

Advertisement

Self-esteem grows within you and has you realizing you aren't here to accept bad behavior without reason. While you are completely there for the person you love, you are not signed on for taking their abuse, not if they aren't willing to help themselves with it. You've concluded that this is 'bad love,' and you don't feel you deserve such an outrage. You are strong and confident, Libra.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.