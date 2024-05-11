How 4 Planets Could Majorly Affect Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope From Now To May 19

Your weekly horoscopes are here, zodiac signs, and we're in for quite a week! The astrology of May 13 to 19 presents an interesting collection of transits as the majority of significant energy peaks on Wednesday, May 15, with asteroid Ceres stationing retrograde in Capricorn, the First Quarter Moon in Leo, and Mercury moving into Taurus. Together, these aspects create an ardent desire to recognize what you need in your relationship and overcome any challenges through honest communication that focuses on setting up a blissful future.

Take time to improve your romantic connection while creating a space of love, nurturing, and support with an existing partner — or in a new romance. As you do, the truth of what is most important to you will rise to the surface. With that knowledge, you can attract and create the forever love that has always been meant for you.

A long-lasting relationship isn’t solely built on chemistry or emotion but on recognizing something valuable and unique within your partner that you know can’t be found anywhere else. Committing to making a relationship work comes down to a feeling of innate value within your connection and the person you are with. Otherwise, it’s not enough to make it work. Because love means understanding that not every day will be easy and that no matter how much you might care, each day will not be sunshine and roses. Consciously choosing your partner each day allows you to build your forever love.

Weekly love horoscope for each zodiac sign from May 13 - 19

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, May 15

The Last Quarter Moon in Leo will occur on Wednesday, May 15, bringing up a fervent desire to commit to the relationship that adds the most value to your life. While this will also serve as a commitment to yourself and your happiness, you finally feel bold enough to make the decisions that align with your truth.

Whether it’s a proposal or clearly stating your intentions to your partner, allow yourself to act with courage as you realize that love is a gift, especially one you know is unique. While you often have little difficulty taking action, you must also ensure that you prioritize what you really want—and what means the most to you. Show your heart to the one you love because it’s guaranteed they feel the same.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Thursday, May 16

In those more challenging moments in love, you can be faced with whether or not to fight for what you know you desire or even want. On Thursday, May 16, asteroid Pallas will shift into Scorpio as part of its retrograde and will bring up the need to honor your inner wisdom when it comes to knowing when it’s time to walk away or simply try harder.

Be mindful of why you might decide to end or deepen a relationship. You want to be aligned with a higher truth. Challenges happen even in the best relationships, but if you can balance logic with love, you can feel confident in your choices. Don’t be afraid to draw boundaries or embrace tough love; the right relationship is worth all that and more.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, May 15

Allow yourself to focus on the changes that have to occur to create a more nurturing and safe space in your relationship as Ceres stations retrograde in Capricorn on Wednesday, May 15. Ceres governs matters of home, comfort, love, and feeling at ease with your partner and life. As it stations retrograde in Capricorn, it can bring to the surface your needs that aren’t being met or a lack of support. This doesn’t mean the end is near, but only that you are on the brink of a new beginning.

Ceres retrograde in Capricorn can help you understand your feelings regarding significant changes that need to happen so you can experience more intimacy with your partner. Because retrograde often means you first need to go within, allow yourself to reflect before bringing any suggestions up to your partner so that you can be clear about how together you can improve your connection.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, May 15

A deep and transformative energy begins to run through your life as you see the focus shift to your romantic life and the happiness you can enjoy. A romantic relationship is more than just who you share a home with or someone who seems compatible; it should also add value and joy to your life, making you feel as if your cup is overflowing with abundance.

On Wednesday, May 15, asteroid Ceres will station retrograde in Capricorn, highlighting what needs improvement in your romantic relationship. As much as you may be craving more emotional support from your partner, you must also ensure you’re speaking up and asking for what you need. No one is a mind reader, and there is also a phase of teaching one another, especially in newer relationships, so don’t hesitate to use this to help show your truth to your partner.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, May 16

There is a difference between fighting for what you want and what you know is meant to be. As much as you’ve been focused on expanding your life and career matters, it’s time to focus on your home and the domestic intimacy you experience with your partner as Pallas shifts into Scorpio as part of its retrograde on Thursday, May 16.

Pallas's retrograde in Scorpio invites you deeper into your healing and themes of home. You are encouraged to use your best judgment in your decisions and what you are willing to do to fulfill your destiny. The energy of Pallas's retrograde in Scorpio can be about making a home purchase or successfully selling one that will positively affect your relationship. It may also bring about a need to simply protect the space of your relationship. Remember that what is worth loving is also always worth protecting.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, May 15

Part of the growth journey is also about ensuring that you are creating space to enjoy the love surrounding you. On Wednesday, May 15, asteroid Ceres stations retrograde in Capricorn and encourage you to slow down and focus more on matters of commitment in your relationship. This will help you bring about positive improvements in your life. Ceres retrograde in Capricorn can help you understand what you need from your partner but also help you hold space for what your partner may need from you.

Use the energy of Ceres retrograde in Capricorn to reflect on how you and your partner can improve your relationship by honoring your individual needs and making more time to experience joy together. Life can get busy, especially with work, school, or family matters, but the glue that holds you together is created within the spaces of quality time together. Investing in one another is always a choice that will pay off overall.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, May 15

Communication is the best salve for any relationship challenges, as it can often be the very bridge to carry you over to a better connection. Mercury, the planet of communication, will shift into Taurus on Wednesday, May 15, allowing you to start discussing important relationship matters or open the space to connect with someone new. There is no such thing as sharing too much regarding your romantic relationship; it creates a deep level of intimacy.

As Mercury moves into Taurus on Wednesday, May 15, begin to be more open with your partner or new lover as you allow yourself to share your thoughts, dreams, and feelings about the relationship and the life you’d like to live. Although you are in the process of growth through the remainder of 2024 due to the Nodes of Fate being in Aries and Libra, it doesn’t mean there aren’t possibilities for improvements or a deep connection. You need to recognize that growth allows you to speak what is truly on your heart, which is exactly what will go into creating a foundation for a forever love.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, May 15

You can often be more introspective, following the line of thought that still waters often run deep. To heal or create a new relationship, you must allow yourself to voice your inner feelings with your partner, trusting that by doing so, you are building the type of connection you’ve dreamed of. It doesn’t mean you must be perfect at it, but recognize those moments you may shy away from reaching out or expressing your feelings, as those are the very moments you’re being guided to lean in instead.

On Wednesday, May 15, Mercury will shift into Taurus, highlighting important conversations in your romantic relationship. These conversations can revolve around a deeper healing from a past heartbreak or help to establish a new connection. Mercury tends to bring opportunities to speak your feelings or thoughts; in Taurus, it will center on your romantic life. To make the most of this energy, remember that you are worthy of expressing yourself no matter the situation.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, May 15

To feel your best, it’s important to focus on the romantic connection in your life. Relationship struggles can eventually take their toll on your personal well-being, creating anxiety or avoidance as you continue to ignore what needs to be addressed. Whether it’s a conversation about improving the emotional or mental health of each of you or just creating time in your days to genuinely connect, remember the health of your relationship also affects your own.

Mercury will shift into Taurus on Wednesday, May 15, helping to open lines of communication with your partner and allow you to create a healthier relationship. Mercury helps you express yourself clearly, while in Taurus, it will center around healthy boundaries, emotional well-being, and the space you both have created for one another in your lives. By taking the time to address these foundational pieces, you will see your connection reach new depths.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, May 15

Commitment isn’t just about marriage but about consciously choosing one another each day, regardless of how that might look. Commitment is seen as the ultimate act of love; however, it begins long before rings are ever exchanged. So, it’s important to ensure your partner knows how committed you are to them and that they are to you in exchange. Feeling secure in your commitment allows you to revel in more moments of connection and joy.

Taurus energy rules over your house of commitment and happiness, which means as Mercury shifts into this earth sign on Wednesday, May 15, this is where your focus will shift to. Create space for meaningful conversations as you prepare to bring your relationship to the next level or ready yourself to share your intimate feelings and intentions with your partner. Don’t take a minute of love for granted; instead, allow yourself to express exactly how deep your feelings and commitment are toward your partner.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, May 15

You should feel more hopeful about your relationship as the First Quarter Moon in Leo peaks, allowing you to feel confident about the recent hurdles you’ve overcome and your increasing ability to be more transparent about your needs. Everything you’ve gone through is teaching you that with the right person, it’s worthwhile to work matters out, to heal together, and to know that there is never an endpoint to the journey of love — but simply the process of making the most of each moment.

On Wednesday, May 15, the First Quarter Moon in Leo will help you create a new beginning in your romantic life by taking action with boldness and courage. The first Quarter Moon represents your ability to start anew after taking action to overcome an obstacle or hurdle, while in Leo, it promises to be done with gusto and fireworks. Don’t hold back from giving this relationship your everything, and let yourself trust that the hardest moments truly are behind you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, May 15

When you understand yourself more deeply, you can create a relationship that honors your inner truth. The Last Quarter Moon in Leo on Wednesday, May 15, helps you forge a new romantic beginning unlike anything you’ve ever had—a truly healthy and supportive relationship. As the eternal romantic, you tend to have to learn your way around healthy relationships a bit longer than most, but when you finally get it, it is also the moment magic happens.

The Last Quarter Moon in Leo on Wednesday, May 15, gives you the courage to have honest conversations with your partner about what you need in a relationship and honor healthy boundaries that encourage even more love to grow. You may have to overcome some fear to do so, but Leo will give you a healthy dose of courage that will make it easier to speak up and recognize the first step is having a partner who prioritizes your needs when you’re first able to do that for yourself.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.