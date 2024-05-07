5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On May 8

You may not be everyone's cup of tea, but the ones for whom you are will always light up with joy as soon as you walk into a room. That's the message and energy for Wednesday. Do you know your soul tribe? Or are you trying to fit yourself in the wrong places? After all, a round peg can fit a square hole if its diameter matches the square's sides, but that still won't mean the round peg is where it's meant to be. Of course, five zodiac signs will benefit the most from this energy and message on Wednesday — namely, Capricorn, Leo, Aquarius, Taurus, and Sagittarius. The rest of the zodiac signs are urged to find their soul tribe, too!

Firstly, with the Sun in Taurus standing out as the cosmic benefactor, we are reminded to fulfill our needs in life and not allow anyone to call us selfish for doing so. Isn't it odd that they would want you to slave away for them and completely disregard your own needs? The Sun in Taurus is not in the mood to accept any BS in this regard.

The Sun's relationship with Saturn in Pisces is also highlighted here as a beneficial force. It reminds us that earthly endeavors and desires are not necessarily disconnected from spirituality. After all, those who build thriving communities on Earth allow people to fulfill their spiritual needs without being stressed about food, water, shelter, etc. Finally, Moon conjunct Jupiter in Taurus tells us that fortune favors those who trust their heart and the call of their soul. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 8, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 8, 2024:

1. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Relationship building

Best time of the day: 8 pm

Go where the wind goes, Capricorn. That is the whimsical message of the day for Wednesday. It gently urges you to let go of strict routines and schedules for at least a little while and allow your soul to rest easy. When they say “smell the roses,” they don't mean roses. Do what brings joy to your heart, and you will discover the ripple effect later.

You are also encouraged to set better boundaries if people tend to burden you with responsibilities more than others. Just because you are dependable does not mean you don't have interests and needs of your own.

2. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Health and wellness goals

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Leo, the way ahead for you is paved with gold. That's your cosmic gift for this phase of life. So have faith in yourself and your abilities, and shine as bright as possible. You have nothing to fear!

You are also urged to rely on your intuition and your sixth sense at this time. It's one of the weird after-effects of Pluto Retrograde, but it does make it easier for us to recognize red flags, and read between the lines what was left unsaid.

3. Aquarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Improving leadership skills

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Aquarius, you are in for a treat on Wednesday! If you lean into your leadership abilities, you will do well and may even score a good opportunity. Now's not the time to second-guess yourself, though. Self-sabotage will make you walk away from your blessings because you are scared you will be outed as an imposter. You are not an imposter.

You are also encouraged to make time for self-care on this day and do exactly as you please. Letting loose sometimes is important so your soul can be spontaneous when needed. Adventures await!

4. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Stargazing

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Taurus, you have the cosmic forces at your fingertips on Wednesday. We are firmly in the new moon cycle after May 7's New Moon in Taurus, so use this gift to bring your desires to life. Just make sure to focus on what you truly want and not something you got influenced into wanting because of your peers.

You are also encouraged to stargaze, and allow your natural curiosity to take hold of you. If you have a telescope or access to one, then that's even better!

5. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Learning about your personal astrology

Best time of the day: 9 pm

Sagittarius, you have magic at your fingertips! Let your heart speak to you, and channel those desires into bringing to life what you want. You can do anything you set your mind to, so make sure you have full faith!

Weirdly enough, some of you will benefit from learning more about the myths surrounding angels. Whether it's from Christian theology or other mythic traditions of the world, the stories will trigger important insights in your mind. It will be useful in the next phase of your life.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.