5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On May 5

Trust your gut, and it will lead you to the truth. That's the energy and message of the day on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes if they lean into this — namely, Capricorn, Leo, Aquarius, Pisces, and Sagittarius. The rest of the zodiac signs are also encouraged to be mindful of their environment.

The Sun in Taurus is the cosmic benefactor, so the focus is on creating systems and environments., that bring us stability and long-term happiness. Whether this is in love or any other aspect of life, think from the perspective of who you want to be and what you want your life to look like 10 or 20 years from now. Go farther ahead, too, if you feel you should.

Moon conjunct North Node in Aries adds weight to this message by reminding us that if we allow people to dictate what our life should look like and what, in their opinion, will bring us stability, then it shouldn't surprise us if the life we live doesn't bring us any stability at all! After all, the stability of a fish and a mountain goat are very different.

Mars in Aries reminds us to follow the call of our soul and create paths where they did not exist before. Why do you think you can't? You can, if you believe! Don't allow negative thoughts or self-sabotage to take root. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 5, 2024:

1. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Capricorns

Best area to focus on: Surrender

Best time of the day: 7 - 8 pm

margienance | Canva Pro

Capricorn, trust your instincts on Sunday, especially if you meet someone new and get a bad vibe from them, even if everyone else seems to like them. You will be proven right before long. The cosmic undercurrents at this time are heightening your ability to discern truth from lies and what's real from what's fake.

If you feel called to, make some time for meditation, and allow yourself to tune into your soul and subconscious. The insights you gain will change your mind about what you can and cannot do, helping you trust yourself even more.

2. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Creativity

Best time of the day: 9 am

margienance | Canva Pro

Leo, the energy on Sunday has a whimsical quality to it for you. You will find yourself drifting from one activity to another without any significant time spent on anything. Don't feel guilty about that. The cosmic energies are bringing a lot of options and opportunities your way, so being whimsical will allow you to feel out what's for you and what's not.

You are also encouraged to unleash your creative side and let it be a true genius. If others don't like your creations or can't understand them, they may not be your target audience. Let the right people find you.

3. Aquarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Introspection

Best time of the day: 2 pm

margienance | Canva Pro

Aquarius, you are encouraged not to allow pessimism to take hold inside you. No matter the external reality, things are unfolding behind the scenes in your favor, especially if you are a creative soul trying to make a name for yourself in an artistic or creative capacity. Let the naysayers and envious folks be.

You are also encouraged to make some time for introspection on Sunday. Some of you have bad habits that sabotage your good luck. It's time to take control the right way.

4. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Swimming and/or engaging with water

Best time of the day: 8 am

margienance | Canva Pro

All that glitters is not gold, Pisces. On Sunday, you are urged not to fall for glitz and glamour when socializing with people. Be it a new acquaintance or someone you have known for years, try to look beneath the surface. Your path to good luck is there—in the knowledge you glean from this action.

If you are a swimmer, you are also urged to go swimming on this day and allow your mind to become blank as you float with your face underwater. Your intuitive gifts will kick in when you do this. If you are not a swimmer, you can do a ritual bath and meditate while immersed.

5. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Controlled breathing

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Sagittarius, the energy on Sunday is all about exploring and experiencing things but not getting attached to anything. There are more options around you than you realize, but you are cautioned against making a decision. You will find your blessings when you allow yourself to be in limbo for now, and drift through all the options, sampling them as you go.

If you feel called to, work on grounding yourself through controlled breathing. It will teach you how to calm your mind in the middle of a storm so you can emerge victorious no matter what.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.