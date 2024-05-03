May 4, 2024, opens up the floodgates and lets the love come through in waves of romance and affection. Does it get any better than this? We think not! For three zodiac signs, Saturday is about to nudge us into the right place at the right time to fall madly in love. Who's going to say 'no' to that? No choice, zodiac signs if the universe says 'you'll be in love,' then you'll be in love. Don't fight it!

Advertisement

The truth is that sometimes we say no to love, and sometimes we do fight it, especially when we see our hearts walk right on over to the other person's camp. It's as if we can't help ourselves during this time, and with the push of an Aries Moon, we're likely not going to fight this one too hard. If there's a fight going on, it's the war between our hearts and our minds, and well, we know which one will win out, this Saturday.

Advertisement

Love to the rescue, and three zodiac signs get saved by it on May 4. OK, so let's do this. Let's trust in the universe and know that if we're about to fall madly in love, there must be something right about it. For some of us, it's about time. We could use a little 'mad love' around now, as May is here to bring the flowers, right? Let's do this: zodiac signs. Let's fall madly in love with the power of the Aries Moon behind us.

3 zodiac signs who fall madly in love on May 4

1. Virgo

This Saturday brings you a surprise, and it will be so shocking that you laugh yourself to pieces over it. What's going on is that we've got the Aries Moon above and down here on Earth. The perfect storm is brewing. In your case, what makes for the perfection is that you will be in the right place at the right time to meet someone who will become immensely special to you.

You, Virgo, are about to fall madly in love, and while that may sound farfetched or just plain crazy to you, the truth is, you're not excluded from such a situation. In fact, this kind of thing will happen worldwide during the Aries Moon. It only makes sense that if you fall in love this Saturday, the other person is also one of those 'affected' people. Nice going.

Falling madly in love is something you definitely won't be taking seriously at first, as you tend to doubt stuff like this. When your heart goes pitter-patter and skips a beat when your new love walks into the room, you may try to hide your true feelings by denying them, but nope, it won't work, Virgo. Let's just say you are smitten. It's done. That heart of yours? You'll be giving it up for love.

Advertisement

2. Sagittarius

Falling madly in love on May 4 may seem impossible, but who are you to discount yourself like that, Sagittarius? Of course, you can fall in love, and with the Aries Moon pushing you into the arena, you'll not only fall in love but also get that amazing rush of love that only comes to those who are just about to lose their minds over another person in a positive way, of course!

It's nice to be in love. While you've spent so much time trying to avoid falling in love, well, it's just one of those things that when it happens, you don't even know it's happening, and so you go with it. The energy that you pick up on during the Aries Moon is not the kind that has you fighting against it; rather, you'll be fighting for the right to love again, and this will make you very happy.

It can happen to you, despite your protests and your displays of self-protection. In the long run, you're just like everyone else. You are susceptible to Cupid's Bow, and the fun part is that, on some secret level, you want this to happen. You can't fake this one, Sagittarius. You are about to fall madly in love, and you're not even going to question it. Good for you — go where the universe takes you.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Life is for living, and you're about to make some very intense living on May 4; as the Aries Moon is on a high, so much of that intensity will revolve around some brand new feelings you have for a brand new person. You didn't think you'd fall madly in love with this person, but lo and behold. Even the great Capricorn can come down to earth now and then to experience what it's like to fall in love.

During the Aries Moon, you believe in the power of love. You want to be a part of it and feel that so much of your life has been spent trying to rationalize the feeling. Enough with the rationalizations, Capricorn. Falling in love will never make sense, and if you start to question what's about to happen on Saturday, you'll totally miss the boat. Don't ask questions. Just go for it.

Whether you know it or not, this is the time of your life. This is your big moment, and you are here to enjoy it. Forget trying to make sense of it. It will never make sense. During the Aries Moon, you can forget to make it seem logical. What you've got right now is an opportunity to love another beautiful human being. Seize the moment, live your life, and fall in love as you were meant to do.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.