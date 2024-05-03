The Universe Looks Out For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 4 Despite Challenging Horoscopes

While we already know we'll get through Saturday with flying colors, we might find that the horoscopes on May 4 come with their own set of challenges. The Aries Moon, aligned with Uranus, brings confusion, especially for three zodaic signs.

During this particular Aries Moon, we 'think' things will go a certain way, when in fact, they just move along in another direction. When it doesn't, we get that rude awakening that we don't always get what we want. But the Universe is looking out for these three zodiac signs behind the scenes. Not getting that thing we wanted so badly will turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

3 zodiac signs have challenging horoscopes on May 4, but the universe is looking out for them:

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, whatever goes down on Saturday is going to be quick, painless and easy enough to get through. You may have it in mind that something 'big' is slated to happen. You may have planned for it and hoped like heck that it was going to take place. When it doesn't you'll be left wondering what went wrong. Well, nothing went wrong because all things happen for a reason — and this disappointment is for your greater good.

The Bright Side: The upside is that you know in your heart that this is the universe's way of balancing you out. You get it into your mind now and then that if you think it, you can make it real. While that's super positive and very laffirming, we also know that life comes with its moments of disappointment. What happens instead is directing you toward the path you should take, so pay attention.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The only thing that puts you off this Saturday is the idea that you had your heart set on something, and you do not get what you want. That has you feeling like you need to go back to square one. Something about the Uranus/Aries alignment gets on your nerves. What bothers you the most is that you've sold yourself the idea that if you want something you should be able to have it just because your heart is in the right place. While your heart is definitely in the right place, Cancer, the universe has something better waiting for you.

The Bright Side: The good part is that you live and you learn. You've been down this road before, and you aren't going to let it turn you into a bitter person. While Uranus' energy tends to inspire you, it's that Aries's energy that had you considering this whole thing as a flop. There's no 'flop' taking place. It's all OK, and you may even find yourself laughing over how serious you started taking it all. Relax, Cancer. It's all going to go your way.

3. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

With the Moon in Aries aligned with the planet Uranus, you may find that your good intentions don't get great results this Saturday. You feel good at this time and you're not going to let things get you down, but you had such high hopes. What's best for you, at this point, is to pull back and take into consideration what's going on here. Is there a big tragedy going on? No. Are you in danger? No.Take time to breathe and pause. Everything is going to be OK, and you know it, Sagittarius.

The Bright Side: You'll get by. That's the bright side. Yes, you've got an excess of Aries lunar energy surrounding you, and that's what's got you feeling as though your temper is being tried, but the reality here is that what you're experiencing is of no real threat to you. It's just one of those days that has you wondering if perhaps you even need what it is that you felt you were so desperately attached to. Good lessons come on May 4. Be open to them, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.