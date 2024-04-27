3 Zodiac Signs Who Become Someone's Hero On April 28, 2024

Things are going to make sense on April 28, and so much of it has to do with the Sun trine the Capricorn Moon and how it works in our lives. This transit is good for paving the way for good actions to be performed and appreciated. We are helpful and kind during Sun trine Capricorn Moon, and we aren't here to further our agenda by helping out. There's a selfless side to this transit that may just turn someone into a hero.

Heroism is a fun idea, and we'd all like to be considered someone's hero, at one point or another. For three zodiac signs, it does appear that April 28 may give us that opportunity. We will shine brightly in the eyes of someone we care about, and that is mainly because we made it our business to come through for them. They needed our help, they called out, and we came to their rescue just like that.

We will feel good about ourselves, not because we feel as though we're special or above it all, but because we didn't even flinch when asked to do something that would require a lot of effort from another person. During Sun trine Capricorn Moon, we will see what 'they' are talking about when they say 'If you give love, you receive it tenfold.' Here we are, and we are ready!

3 zodiac signs who become someone's hero on April 28

1. Cancer

Whether it's love or friendship, you're the one who will come through with shining colors. Because you are in the presence of the transit, Sun trine the Capricorn Moon, you're going to do something for someone that has them forever holding you up in their minds as a true hero. You saved the day for this person, which could be a great or a small thing. Either way, the 'thing' shakes their world and makes them happy to know you.

This could be your new calling: hero. You didn't know that coming through for someone would feel this good, but that's how the Sun trine the Capricorn Moon works: you do a good thing, and you get instant karma. Capricorn transits tend to deal with karma, so you might see how you are almost instantly repaid for your karmic action, and your payment comes in the form of love and deep respect.

You are someone who knows how to make another person very happy, and sometimes that happiness isn't about money, compatibility, or even romance. Sometimes, it's just about showing up and letting that person know that they aren't alone in this big mess of a world. That you do what you are about to do, is so special to the person you are doing it for that they might never forget you for it.

2. Leo

While you don't mind the kudos that come along with what you're about to get yourself into, you know in your guy that the heroic measures that you are about to take come from the heart. You see, someone in your life is not in the mood for joking around as they are dealing with something very serious, and they need a solid, strong friend to bury their head in the shoulder of. You, my Leo friend, are that person.

Not only do you come through for this person in need, but you also enjoy coming through for them. On any other day, you might like to see yourself as the 'hero of the day,' but the reality is that during the Sun trine Capricorn Moon, you are a hero. You will do what no one else can do, and it will bring joy and comfort, which is a heroic act in itself.

You are the good friend that everybody wishes they had. While you do have plenty of friends, you are someone's choice for best friend because you seem to always be there when this person needs you. They don't take advantage of you, either. They know you are precious, and the idea that you are so consistently GOOD to them has them cementing you in their minds as their hero. You'll always be that to this person.

3. Aquarius

April 28 is going to bring out your heroic side. While you never in a million years wanted to be anyone's hero, you'll find that during Sun trine Capricorn Moon, it not only comes quite naturally to you, but it's a much more rewarding position than you thought. What you'll come to realize during this transit is that it's OK to give. You used to be fearful of being depleted if you gave too much, but now that you are here, doing the right thing by someone in your life, you kind of...like it. Well, look at that.

So, this opens the gates for you, Aquarius, and shows you that life is definitely about give and take. You've done your share of taking, and now that it's your turn to give, you might be surprised at how amazing you are in the eyes of the person who is about to receive what you have to share. This helps you grow as an individual, Aquarius. You are finally starting to understand why you're here. To give, to love, to be a part of it all.

When you are called someone's 'hero,' as you will be, you might blush and giggle over the absurdity of it all until you realize that, in your life, you've been spared and saved, too.

Once upon a time, you, too, had a hero. Well, this day allows you to pay it back and forward. This day marks the beginning of your hero's journey, and what a ride it will be. Good going, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.