The experience of heartache is dreadful, but there's an interesting twist to it. That is, when it comes to an end, it literally feels as though we've been released from some kind of mental prison. What's even twistier on April 14, 2024 for the zodiac signs who overcome heartache, is that during the transit of Moon square Venus, we are the ones who open that gate and let ourselves. We see that we've spent too long a period of time over at Heartbreak Hotel, and we no longer wish to dedicate that much time to feeling bad about a past love.

Nice while it lasted, and now it's all over; that's the relationship that broke our hearts. We might just wake up to the idea that it is over and that this is actually a good thing. After all, here we are, we're still alive, and we're still in the game. Carrying this heartache around doesn't feel like the edge of courage it once felt like. Now it feels like extra baggage, and that's how Moon square Venus snaps us out of the heartache trance.

Three zodiac signs are finally ready to let it go. Yes, we cling to that heartache because it connects us to the person who caused it. By the time April 14 rolls around, we feel as though enough is enough. The now moment is here, and the present is what beckons us forward. We've paid our debt to the past, and we now feel we are ready to create a beautiful and positive next phase for ourselves.

3 zodiac signs whose heartache comes to an end on April 14:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Thank you, and thank you; we are finally over our heartache. Yes, it's happening, Aries, and you have the best seat in the house. What's going on is that, thankfully, you're able to let go of a heartache that you know you've kept alive for way too long. Hey, it's Aries season and your strength is on full blast. Thankfully, you've learned how to heal, so this amazing Moon square Venus energy works to your advantage.

The interesting part about this day, for you, Aries, is all about knowing how much time you've spent worrying over something you can't control and suffering for it. When it hits you that you've wasted time, you'll suddenly gasp with joy, knowing that you've just opened up your life to goodness and love. While heartache taught you all you could learn from it, guess what? You got the lesson. It's learned, and now it's time to move on.

What a relief, too. You're feeling as though you've just unlocked the mystery box, and now you can proceed to level two. Everything about this day looks promising to you because you don't feel that heavy burden of heartache weighing you down. What took such a long time in the making has now manifested as your freedom, and you love it. Please make the most of it, Aries!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The interesting twist that you'll be experiencing is the one that has you seeing a truth in your life: you have been holding on to heartache because this pain connects you to the person who put it there. In the past, you didn't want to let go, even knowing that was the best thing for you to do. If you let go of that person, then their memory might be severed for good.

Now that the transit is here, you suddenly feel as though not only is it time to move on but that you can't wait to get a start on it already. While you used to feel obligated to the heartache, now you feel as though you've paid your dues, and you are more than ready to start living your life in the present. The here and now beckons you, Gemini. With Moon square Venus present in the sky, you'll have the courage to lay aside that heartache and finally move on.

This day has taught you that you did your best, and that's all you can do. The past is the past, and you have learned that it's not coming back. All things are good and in order, Gemini. Once you start to get into the groove, you'll find that you are becoming happier and happier as each new day comes forth.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Phew, so this heartache actually has an ending, after all, Leo. Wow, now that's a relief. For the longest time, you thought you might be holding on to that pain forever. Yet, it seems that you are stronger than you thought. You've held this person in your heart for a long time, perhaps thinking that they'd somehow come around again and take away the pain that has become true heartache. Seeing that they have not done so, you've taken it upon yourself to heal yourself. Very Leo of you!

This marks a day of healing for you, and this is only the beginning. You'll feel as though you've been jumpstarted into that healing zone. Once you get a taste of what it's like to move freely through the world without the burden of heartache, well, it will feel as though you've just sipped from the fountain of youth. So much good is coming your way, and you want to be there for all of it.

It would make sense that a squared transit that includes Venus would have something to do with heartache. While it very much does, your Leo personality is the kicker here, and it will be you who rescues yourself from any further heartache. You paid your dues to the Lord of Heartaches, and now you are free to live your life and to love again. Let's do this thing!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.