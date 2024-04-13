3 Zodiac Signs Who Overcome Big Mistakes On April 14, 2024

Ah, so THAT's how it goes. This is the day that the information finally kicks in. What's meant by that is that because of the Moon trine Saturn on April 14, 2024, several of us will have an 'a-ha' moment. We'll finally get it: we made too many mistakes not to see this one coming. This transit, Moon trine Saturn, shows us that even though we took our sweet time learning a hard lesson, we've finally gotten to the place where we now know exactly how to handle ourselves.

'Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.' Sometimes, that 'shame on me' feeling needs a few extra doses of mistake-making before it really kicks in, and we learn the lesson that was meant for us to learn. On April 14, three zodiac signs will free themselves from the stress they've taken on, all because they didn't understand something at first.

That's where Moon trine Saturn comes in to show us how we need to stand up for ourselves and make it real. Yes, we've made a few mistakes in our time; we kept on making more room for more mistakes, thinking that perhaps this would show that we were patient or compassionate. What Moon trine Saturn brings us is the idea that if we are to learn from this situation, then we have to have the kind of self-respect that, from this moment on, says 'no.' April 14 has three zodiac signs making the right choice. This choice has to do with trust, friendship, love, and self-love.

The three zodiac signs who overcome big mistakes on April 14, 2024:

1. Cancer

You didn't know that you could get so much out of a simple Saturn transit. During the Moon trine Saturn, you are going to make the most of the knowledge you've gained, as this day, April 14, has you finally coming into your own when it comes to learning lessons from your mistakes. Rather than placing the blame on others, you are now ready to take full responsibility for your actions, and you've seen that some of the harsh times that you've experienced were of your own making.

That's the turning point right there: recognizing the mistake. When you take responsibility for your own life, you get to see that you really are in charge to a degree. What's the point in doing the same thing again and again if the outcome stays the same and that outcome is not to your liking? There is no point, and that's what your big 'a-ha' moment is all about during Moon trine Saturn.

Your mistake was all about letting people walk all over you. You saw it in friendships, and you saw it in romances. While you tried to convince yourself that you were trying to be 'nice,' what ended up happening was that the people in your life took advantage of your niceness. They showed a definite lack of integrity where you were concerned. This took a toll on you, but that toll has you realizing that you were worth much more, and on April 14, you will recognize your true value.

2. Libra

If there's a lesson to be learned on April 14, it's the one that has you not going back to being the person you once were. You feel as though you've laid yourself on the line for too many people. In your attempt to be caring, considerate and compassionate, you ended up giving away a little too much of your soul. This is a major lesson for you to learn from, one that you'll be fully acknowledging during Moon trine Saturn.

This doesn't mean that you suddenly take on a cold demeanor or that you don't treat people with respect. It's just the opposite, in fact, except that during Moon trine Saturn, you are one of the people you treat with respect. A-ha. That's the moment of revelation for you, Libra. It's on April 14 that you finally get that you have to place yourself in that line of respect because if you don't, you get kicked to the curb.

This actually improves the way you feel and gets you back in shape, health-wise. As a people pleaser, you've put yourself out for others. While this doesn't mean you'll withhold from now on, you certainly do know not to expect from others what they have no intention of giving. You've learned from your mistakes, Libra, and you will be making good on that life lesson. It's good for you.

3. Capricorn

Not only will you be learning your lessons today and making good on them, but you'll know that everything that's ever happened to you now makes sense. So, there really was something to the idea that 'everything has a purpose.' Things have started to make sense in your life. During Moon trine Saturn, you'll see just how real that is as you come to recognize where you went wrong and how, from now on, you're going to go right.

April 14 brings you all sorts of positive realizations. Rather than go cold, you'll welcome all the knowledge that is suddenly very available to you. You made a few wrong turns in the past, but had you not done so, you wouldn't be learning the lessons you will today. That is how Moon trine Saturn plays out in your life, as it is very definitely the bringer of positive revelations.

This day has you feeling smart, on top of things, and in full possession of who you are. You know who you are, and you are not going to be compromising that any longer. In the past, you gave way too much of your time and energy to people who didn't appreciate you. While you are still a very loving and generous person, you know that now is the time to set boundaries and protect yourself emotionally if need be.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.