3 Zodiac Signs May Fall Out Of Love & End A Significant Relationship April 15 - 21, 2024

There's an interesting twist to the week of April 15 to 21, 2024, as almost all zodiac signs will see that, according to the stars, we're in for some major healing. Still, for some of us, the road that leads to great healing is the one that will have us looking at our romantic relationships, knowing that this might be the week we have to end one. This week presents the idea that if we are to succeed, we will have to sacrifice something in our lives.

While that might sound 'scary,' it's actually something that these three zodiac signs already know is on the agenda. We know that our partner, or another significant relationship in our lives, is holding us back. They are preventing our growth and while we may very well know that we are just as much to 'blame' as they are, one thing stands clear. This situation is coming to an end, and that ending must take place this week.

We are only interested in being happy, and we also know that ending this specific relationship will make the person we are with happy, too. We know that we have to do what our hearts tell us to do. With transits in our midst, such as Venus conjunct Node and the onset of Taurus season, we can rest assured that however we get to where we are going, we're going to do it intelligently and with love and respect for the other person involved.

3 zodiac signs are likely to fall out of love and end relationships the week of April 15 to 21, 2024:

1. Taurus

This may not have been what you originally wanted. Of course, who intend to end such an improtant relationship, especially one they consider a romantic partner? Still, you know that something's gotta give and it feels like 'it's now or never.' You have to move on this, Taurus, and as much as you don't want to do it, you do feel that if you stay close with this person, you'll only end up regretting it.

You've built your life in such a way that you won't tolerate regret, which means that you have to stand up and do what is needed during the week of April 15 - 21, 2024. You may still have big love for this person, which is what makes it all the harder to deal with, but you are also highly respectful of yourself. What this relationship has recently brought into your life is something that you absolutely cannot and will not tolerate.

And so, it's time to hand over that ultimatum. You can't proceed with this relationship as you've seen too much go down already. If you really are the self-respecting person that you believe yourself to be, then this is the week that you call it off. It's OK. Life goes on, so will you, and so will they. Peace to you, Taurus. The ending of this will only help you grow in all other areas of your life.

2. Cancer

Aries season was rough for you, so you'll be happy to Taurus season begin on April 20. The one thing that came out of the past month was a clear realization that you and the person you've been spending most of your time with are really 'not meant to be.' During the week of April 15 - 21, 2024, it will become very apparent to you, and this probably has something to do with the presence of Taurus Sun coming your way.

The relationship that you've been enjoying has started to turn into something you don't recognize as 'joyful' anymore, and you aren't all that sure your heart is into mending it. You may find out that you are no longer feeling love for this person. The idea of making it work and sitting down for a long talk on how to bring it back to order may come up, but the truth is you really aren't interested.

Once you pass that signpost, there's likely no going back. The more you think about ending it with this person, the better it all sounds. You aren't sure this person even cares, as they have started showing up less and less in the relationship. At this point in your life, you aren't sure you want to fight for another person, especially one that you really don't care for all that much anymore. So be it. Let it be done! Ending this will make room for an even more beautiful connection.

3. Sagittarius

During the week of April 15 - 21, 2024 you will feel so secure in your thoughts of being independent and on your own that you'll heal from the pain you feel has been inflicted upon you by someone you have a close relationship with. They don't really know who you are, what you are capable of, and just how easy it will be for you to walk away from them should they push the envelope too much.

It is during this week that you see that this person is no longer worth the effort, and you will want 'out' of the relationship. It's taken you a lifetime to become strong enough to walk away from that which hurts you, and this time, it's for real. You took as much as you could, and now, the tides have turned. You are no longer interested in hearing them out, listening to their confused words, or playing their games. You're out.

As you leave the fire sign of Aries at the end of the day on April 19, you feel the mellowing vibes of Taurus come to your rescue, and this is exactly what you need to heal and move on. It's never a happy occasion to have to say goodbye to someone you once cared about, but life has taught you to honor yourself. In order to do this, you must place your own peace before the person who causes you grief and heartache. You are doing the right thing. Carry on.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.