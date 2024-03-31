April 1 Horoscopes Are Best For 5 Zodiac Signs This Monday

A new week begins on April 1, 2024. And it begins with a big change as Mercury Retrograde officially sets in. So don't be surprised if you intuitively feel the need to be more introverted than usual or even wish to stay indoors. Focusing on yourself is the best path forward at this time.

Of course, five zodiac signs will benefit the most from leaning into this message — namely, Pisces, Virgo, Aries, Taurus, and Leo. The rest of the zodiac signs can align themselves with this, too.

With Mercury Retrograde in Aries slated to stick around from April 1 - 25, it's important to be mindful as you move forward. Trust your intuition, and don't second-guess yourself. The retrograde season may sound scary, but it's often an opportunity to re-align your life.

Jupiter in Taurus is also highlighted as one of the benefactors on this day, along with Moon in Capricorn. The former reminds us that luck doesn't always have to lead to big and bold changes.

Sometimes, it can bring beauty to our lives through the small and easily missed. The latter tells us to be mindful of where we wish to go. If you feel called to, journal your ideas and create a vision board. That's the way forward.

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 1, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 1, 2024:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Nostalgic TV

Best time of the day: 5 - 6 pm

Pisces, it doesn't matter who thinks you are wrong and overconfident. You must look at yourself and your situation objectively and know that naysayers often are motivated by negativity and envy. That's your cosmic blessing today — the power to be your true self.

If you feel called to, engage with nostalgia, especially through TV shows and cartoons. It will bring you closer to your inner child and help you unblock yourself. Some of you may also heal soul wounds.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Virgos

Best area to focus on: Housework

Best time of the day: 7 - 8 am/pm

Virgo, teamwork is the name of the game on Monday. Trying to subvert others or take over everything will only lead to losses and lost luck. Remember that as the day unfolds, you can seize your blessings and make new friends and collaborators.

If you feel called to, the energy at this time is good for a deep cleaning of your home. It will remove stagnancy and bring positive flow back in. You can sage the space too!

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 7 - 8 am/pm

Aries, when they say, “Rules are meant to be broken,” you must ask yourself which rules. Not all rules are problematic. Some only prevent us from progressing and bringing much-needed innovations into the world. That's your cosmic gift on Monday—the power to clear the board and make new rules that make more sense.

You are also encouraged to let go of people-pleasing and focus on your self-care and needs. Your soul needs rest and recuperation, just like your physical body.

4. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Relieving restlessness

Best time of the day: 9 pm

Taurus, spend time with your loved ones on Monday. If you don't, you may miss out on significant memories and experiences. Now's the time to change your lifestyle, especially if you have developed an unhealthy habit of putting the rat race before your and your loved ones' well-being.

You are also encouraged to find ways to relieve the anxiety that will inevitably crop up on this path. After all, breaking habits is tough. Meditation can definitely help, but playing board games with your family can, too.

5. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Dancing

Best time of the day: 2 am

Leo, the energy on Monday for you is all about truth and living authentically. Have you been doing so? Or are you ignoring the alarm bells ringing in your gut for the sake of not upsetting the boat? Now's the time to be brave because you have the cosmic forces supporting you wholeheartedly.

If you feel called to, relax and dance at least once. It will re-align your body and psyche and help you be more mindful of intuitive hits. Plus, the activity is great fun!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.