The Life Lesson 2 Zodiac Signs Need To Learn On April 1, The First Day Of Mercury Retrograde

Mercury in retrograde. Well, need I say more? Of course, I need to say more, as this is the first day of the month.

To start the month off with a retrograde start, especially one as notorious as Mercury's retrograde, must make it feel as though this is going to be one heckuva month.

Before we get too dramatic and start punching holes in our life raft, let's back it up a bit and figure out what this day, April 1, really means for these two zodiac signs, in particular.

As it goes with Mercury retrograde, we can expect miscommunications, mishaps in scheduling, a few computers that show the spinning rainbow, which leads to the blue screen of death, an argument with our honey.

Perhaps even a refrigerator that breaks down and has all the food in it going rotten. Yep. That's the Mercury retrograde way, and while we can definitely skip around it in an attempt to avoid the hassles this transit brings, let's face it: not everyone is that good at skipping.

While everyone is 'up next' during this major transit faux-pas, the brunt will fall on these two signs, not because the universe doesn't like us, but because it's 'our turn.' It's alright, though. Has there ever been a Mercury retrograde that lasted? No, not in the history of the universe, so let's take note of that and keep in mind that this, too, shall end soon for real!

The life lesson two zodiac signs need to learn on April 1, the first day of Mercury retrograde:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's the first of the month, and you have probably taken on a whole slew of responsibilities that suddenly seem like they're all too much to handle. You do this every month, and yet, this day, April 1, 2024, has you feeling tired and worn out. The month has barely just begun. You know you'll shift yourself back on track soon, but getting through this day is going to be the prize.

What's causing the hold-up, Aries? Hi, Mercury retrograde. Yes, it's got you in its snare, but don't worry, you're not alone. This day is the universe's way of saying to us, "Hey kids, nature in the house. Large and in charge, get the point?" Yes, nature, we definitely 'get the point.' You won. Still, you, Aries, are strong and defiant, not to mention that there's a heckuva lot of Mars energy to support you on this day. It will come to your rescue when you least expect it.

Understand this — you take on more than you can handle, and that is why you end up drowning in responsibilities. If you really want to make your life 'lighter' when it comes to work-related things, then do yourself a favor and take on less.

You'll be fine, in fact, if you push yourself and show others that you need the respect of being listened to and worked with. You will be able to feel good about asking for time off or less responsibility. April 1 shows you that while you know you can handle an absolute ton of responsibility, you don't have to. That's your major lesson on this day.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Surprisingly, this day brings competition into your life, and it's not going to be the kind you know you can win. While the Jupiter 'competitive' vibes aren't coming on strong until tomorrow, right now, you'll be presented with a situation that makes you feel as though you need to either defend yourself or prove that you're the best at what you do. What's really going on here, Leo is that Mercury retrograde has the signals crossed, and whatever cues you're picking up are off.

On this day, you may see your romantic partner as the problem. Perhaps you feel challenged by them, which is, of course, not what's going on at all. You are being emotionally tossed, like lettuce in a salad spinner. What you interpret as a challenge to compete is really just your partner disagreeing with you on some trivial issue. Because of Mercury retrograde, this confused issue becomes something bigger, and so much of it is really just a time waster for both of you.

First of all, take a breath and realize who you're 'going up against.' Is this battle of the gladiators really necessary, or are you reading it wrong? Leo, the chances of reading it wrong are so great that you might as well forfeit before you even begin.

Your partner wants nothing from you but your love. They are not trying to show you that they are better than you and that you have nothing to worry about. Your mind is playing games with you on this day because that's how Mercury retrograde likes to show off. Do not worry!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.