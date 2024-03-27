The March 28 Love Horoscopes Are Super Lucky For 3 Zodiac Signs

What makes this day, March 28, feel so special to some of us in terms of love and romance is the idea that on this day, we get to embrace the unique qualities that make up our love relationships.

While so much of the time we concern ourselves with trying to be like everyone else, there's something about this day's transit, Moon trine Venus and Uranus, that has us wanting to break free from the pack so that we can enjoy our strange and wonderful 'unique' side.

We are fortunate to have chosen a partner who also embraces unconventional and different things. Together, under the influence of this extraordinarily loving transit, we can reach new heights in our romantic life.

On Thursday, March 28, 2024, we can experience the feeling that we are not being held back and that there are no limits to where we can take this love. That we actually have the nerve to break the mold and do whatever it is we wish to do.

So, for those of us who like to live our lives authentically and have no desire to compete or compare ourselves to others, then we will find that for three zodiac signs, this transit is going to have us living up to our 'own' expectations, and nobody else's.

This day goes out to the lovers who don't play by the rules. We make our own rules during Moon trine Venus and Uranus, and in owning this, we bring our good luck.

The three zodiac signs who are super lucky on March 28, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You know that you are a prize and that if someone gets to call you their partner in this life, then they have won the jackpot. While that might sound funny, what this really is about is knowing your worth. On March 28, during the Moon trine Venus and Uranus, you'll see that the person you are in a romantic relationship with is surprisingly in touch with this concept. You really are 'the prize.'

Experience has taught you that you are the only one who really and truly protects you. Even if you find yourself with someone whom you know loves you, you can't fully trust them, as you know how people are. During the Moon trine Venus and Uranus, your self-respect soars, and the beautiful thing is that your partner sees this and respects it.

You've learned that you can only be with a person who values you, and there will never again be a day when you are undervalued in a love relationship. That's why this day makes you feel so lucky and so well-loved. You translate 'respect' as love, and this is what allows you to feel the first phases of 'real' trust. Once trust is in place, you'll be well-established in this love affair.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you've always wanted in a love relationship is more than likely what you have right now. Only you and your loved one know just how difficult it was to get there. But the work has been worth the effort. It seems that by March 28, with its transit of the Moon trine Venus and Uranus, you'll be able to enjoy the relationship you're in, knowing it's very rare and special in its way.

All those experiences you and your mate have shared are part of the equation that has brought you to this day's 'sum' total. The Moon trine Venus and Uranus shows you that you made it. You made it through the storm, and somehow, you came out smelling like a rose. This day affirms that you and your partner are strong enough to endure so much of what might tear another couple apart. Yet, here you are, still ticking.

The power of love is making itself known to you through Venus, but it's Uranus that lets you know that what you have is truly rare and unique. It's also something worth fighting for, Leo, and that's something you would do easily, once again, if you had to. There's something very 'strong' about this day's energy, and it gives you the lucky feeling of being 'right' about the person you are with. This one's a keeper, that's for sure.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As a Pisces, you really enjoy your private space. On this day, March 28, you'll be happy to see that your romantic partner is busy off on their own, doing their little thing their way. What makes you feel almost blissful on this day is the fact that during the Moon's trine to Venus and Uranus, you are happily independent and ready to spend quality time alone, without your partner in tow.

This is what you love most about your partner. They are all too happy not to crush the space you share. They are also their person. They love their own time and have their boundaries. This is exactly what makes your relationship run so well, as you don't have some ideal in mind, or at least one that keeps you in each other's face all the time.

This is also how you keep love alive. You prepare yourself with enough absence that the heart has no choice but to grow fonder, as the old expression goes. The irony of this relationship is that while you spend time apart, all you do is think of each other, and this day proves that point. You may be happily away from each other, but in love, you are eternally connected and very glad to be that way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.