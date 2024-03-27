3 Zodiac Signs Want To Wait Before Falling In Love On March 28, 2024

When Venus aligns with Uranus on March 28, 2024, we will see the rebel in us come out. This means that for three zodiac signs, if we don't want to do something, we're not going to be doing it. We all know how easy it is to fall into a trap that has us doing many things that we really don't want to do.

We know just as well that this is how we create a rut for ourselves. When Venus aligns with Uranus, we are very much in touch with what we really want. When it comes to love or being involved with a certain person that we 'thought' we were supposed to be with. The decision comes to us very clearly: we're not doing it.

We want to wait before we fall in love during this time because we aren't feeling it. We might even see that the person who wants us in their life wishes like mad that we'd feel the same. If we were different people, we might allow ourselves to get entangled in that mess. However, on March 28, we see a way out. This means we are going to refuse this love.

We aren't saying that falling in love isn't a good thing; we're just not going to give it to a person we don't see ourselves being with. Too often, people don't check their hearts to see if getting involved with a certain person is really the right move.

During this Venus transit, we know who we are, what we want, and who we don't want to be with, and that makes life much easier for these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs want to wait before falling in love starting March 28, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are no fool, Taurus. So when you see that something in your love life isn't working, you don't go out of your way to fix it—not when you KNOW for sure that this is a done deal and that it's going no further. What you'll know for sure is that on March 28, the relationship you're presently in is just on the way out. The whole idea of falling in love with the person you are with is nothing short of kidding yourself.

You aren't that person. You can't muster up the love for this person, and being that you are honest with yourself, this shows you that you need to stick to your guns if you are to be happy and realistic. When Venus aligns with Uranus, you can pat yourself on the back and know that you tried but that, in the long run, your heart told you the truth. You just don't love this person, and it doesn't look like it will change any time soon.

So, that's the way it is. You tried, but you can't force yourself to feel something you should have felt by now. If it doesn't come naturally, it's not coming at all. This Venus transit has you knowing exactly what your next move needs to be: to talk it out with this person and let them down easily. You are always a kind person, so that shouldn't be hard. You are also a person who is loyal to your true feelings, and that's what comes first on this day, March 28.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What this day brings out in you, Scorpio, is that rebellious feeling of not wanting to do something that is expected of you. Oddly enough, what is expected of you is to fall in love with the person you are seeing right now. You'd love for this to go slowly and at a pace you can deal with, but the last thing you want in your life is to feel pressured into loving someone. You'll either fall in love or you won't, but you will not be nudged in that direction if it doesn't come naturally.

When Venus aligns with Uranus on March 28, you'll see very clearly that the person you are currently involved with expects something of you, and honestly, you don't want anything to do with it. They really want a commitment, and you are quite frankly not ready to get that intense. Maybe someday, but the idea of 'speeding it along' just doesn't appeal to you.

During this Venus transit, you'll appreciate that this person loves you so much. You'll also be very realistic about your reciprocal feelings, which are lukewarm at best. You aren't in love with this person, and you won't be strong-armed into loving them any time soon. This one's all about personal preferences and timing. Right now, the timing is off.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have always been in charge of the way love and romance work in your life. While that doesn't always mean you get what you want, what you DO know for sure is that if you aren't in love, then you probably won't be falling in love any time too soon. Right now, on March 28, you'll feel as though you're supposed to be in love with the person you've been dating, and they're starting to make you feel as though you should be living up to that idea.

But you can't do what you can't do. For you, Aquarius, pretending to be in love is way beyond your pay scale, so to speak. You simply do not do what you don't want to do, and that means you refuse to fall in love with someone just because they want you to. You might want to talk with this person and suggest letting you come 'round at your own pace.

With Venus aligning with Uranus, you'll be sure to get your way, as no one really has the power to change your mind. This day could end up being very liberating, however, as it gives your partner, date, or person of interest a chance to back up, take a breath, and play by different rules. They may even come to like the way you've handled yourself in all of this. You will always be uniquely you, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.