3 Zodiac Signs Find The Courage To Ask For Help On March 26, 2024

Tuesday, March 26, 2024, brings us the Moon opposite Mercury. It will be on this day, during this particular transit, that we come to realize something very important in our lives.

We may be stuck in a rut and not even know it, though we have a clue that something of this nature is definitely occurring.

We may not have someone to reach out to, and we might not even recognize that we 'need' to reach out to someone, as we might need a helping hand to extract us from this rut of ours.

Life can be difficult, and we all experience some kind of struggle. Sometimes, that struggle is worked on and pushed aside. Sometimes, we aren't even aware that we are being held back by something we keep alive that really should not be a part of our lives.

During the Moon's opposite Mercury, we will see the details of what holds us back, and we will take it upon ourselves to overcome the struggles that have come to define us.

Three zodiac signs have been waiting for this day to come. Now that it's here, we know just what to do. This is the day we incorporate the help of others, as we know we can't do this alone.

This is the day to ask friends for guidance, heed the advice of those who've been on this path, and take in the lessons from those qualified to help us. We can overcome anything. While the Moon is opposite Mercury, this day is as good a start as any other. Let's do this.

The three zodiac signs who find the courage to ask for help on March 26, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you do know is that you spent a very long time grappling with specific issues and that, eventually, you were able to overcome them. Still, those issues linger and threaten to haunt your psyche, mainly because they are very real and very serious.

While you know that you'll eventually get past them all, you still can't help but indulge in this struggle now and then. On March 26, you'll get your chance to beat the odds, Taurus.

What you have going for you is the transit of the Moon opposite Mercury, which directly peers into what you would call the heart of your problem and shows you how to eradicate it once and for all. You've come to understand that you can't pretend it's over until it really is. If there is ever a transit that would help you get over it, it's this one.

This means you'll be deciphering the details on this day, as Mercury energy is analytical and specific. So, if something from your past still sticks to your soul like a resin, you'll use the crowbar of the Moon opposite Mercury to pluck it out.

You're not leaving this day without success, and it's going to feel so good to know that once you're out, You're out for good. Freedom calls!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you may come to realize is that you can no longer beat yourself up over something that just is not working in your life.

You've privately taken on this guilt that gives you nothing but grief. You aren't even that sure if you're guilty of creating the struggle you are now dealing with. However, you are someone who takes responsibility. If you're in pain, then you will find a way to nip it in the bud.

Life takes you right into the heart of what bothers you so that you can see it clearly and deal with it accordingly. You need to overcome a struggle and want it over and done with. This day's transit will help you analyze what's happened with an open mind and a courageous heart.

You know that you've felt pain and perhaps even guilt, but you are also not about to let this struggle rule over your life. You need to grab hold of this transit's amazing energy and fight for what you believe is right.

On this day, what's right is your life, your ways, your heart. You need to fight for the power to remain true to yourself, as you are a creature of deep love and should not have to hold yourself back due to fear or reluctance.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Overcoming struggles is your middle name. You feel that among the people you know, you're the person who has fought some of the hardest personal battles. You also know that you might still have a couple of battles ahead of you. That is why you'll take it upon yourself to literally list what's on your mind for the sole purpose of making it go bye-bye.

The struggle is real, and only you know what it is. It is highly personal and very, very private, which is why getting ahead of it has been so hard for you. Alas, with the help of Moon opposite Mercury, you'll see that there's an open door to understanding what's going on. You'll eagerly go through that door and seek insight. You want to heal, and you won't be going backward, so it's ON.

What you will see happen is that it's easier to perceive yourself as over the fence rather than face to face with a set of impassable obstacles. You've already done the hard work.

Now, it's all about figuring out how to maintain your victory over struggles. The hard part is done. You'll simply be checking out what works for you and what doesn't. The rest is a breeze. Congrats, Virgo, you're on your way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.