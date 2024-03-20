3 Zodiac Signs Are Super Lucky In Love on March 21, 2024

It's Thursday, March 21, 2024, and we are feeling lucky. We want to trust in the universe, and we take that chance by going ahead and doing just that. We don't feel as though we have the time to hesitate.

Everything around us seems to be moving in a direction that promises love, romance and a closer connection to the person we are with.

With the help of transits such as Venus conjunct Saturn, we may consider ourselves very, very fortunate on this day.

Who's lucky in love on this day? Well, that label would definitely be specifically set up for three zodiac signs, as we have come to know that this is definitely going to be a good Spring season. Sometimes, that's just a given.

We see the new season — especially the new Spring season — as promising and hopeful. And with the help of Venus conjunct Saturn, we can rest easy knowing that everything we do on this day is done in the name of love.

And we will be on the receiving end of that love, as well, as this is most definitely a two-way street. If love really is in the air, it's something that three zodiac signs and their mates will experience fully during Venus conjunct Saturn. It's here, folks, and we are going to put our all into the belief of love, goodness and the health of our relationships.

Three zodiac signs are very lucky in love on March 21, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's hard to keep you down, so if you were in a funky mood recently, don't worry, as this day, Thursday, March 21, has something radically positive in store for you. Sure, you're allowed your moods — everyone is, and yet, you really don't love it when you feel like you are less than you know yourself to be, which is why this day's transit, Venus conjunct Saturn, comes to the rescue and puts your love life on the map.

It's time to pay close attention to the details, as Saturn's energy demands that you focus on what's going on, love-wise, to make major improvements. You've kind of known this was part of the plan for the future. Well, Taurus, the future is here and now. Venus, in conjunct with Saturn, is going to show you what you need to do to make the day feel special and lucky.

If it comes down to the idea that all you and your partner have to do is 'have that talk,' then what are you waiting for? Talk already and do it fearlessly. After all, your partner is one of the kindest people you know, if not the sweetest of sweeties, so talking with them can't be that hard, right? And with you doing the talking, it's bound to go well, so work that smile, show those pearly whites, and approach your person with all the love in your heart. Get the job done and do it well!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Aw, Spring has sprung, Leo, and you know how that always affects you. You feel good on this day. Thursday, March 21, has much in store for you when it comes to your love life. You're not going to go around Venus conjunct Saturn, as this transit is all about you growing closer to the person you are with, even if only last week you didn't think that was possible. Anything is possible for you, Leo, and in a way, you've always known that.

Saturn's energy brings out the realist in you. That's not a bad thing, especially as you are someone who adores falling into fantasy. However, being 'realistic' on this day is exactly the right way to be, as your love life needs some realistic attention. If you participate, you'll be doing yourself a favor. You've got yourself a very loving partner, and it's time you see them for the brilliant influence that they are having on your life.

That's how Venus conjunct Saturn works for you this Thursday. On this day, you'll come to experience that you are not just lucky in love but fortunate in life, as so many things that become obstacles to you are the same things you tend to be able to overcome. You and your partner make a great team, so spend this beautiful day enjoying each other. Deep talks and profound shares are encouraged during Venus conjunct Saturn.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Thursday, March 21, shows you that you are in your power now. With the new Spring season upon us, you feel as though your love batteries have been recharged, and, well, you're ready to try things out. You want to show your partner that you feel better about life. When it comes to your love relationship, you are ready to try again and be the person they want you to be.

You are no longer 'licking your old wounds' as you feel you've put enough time into dwelling over past pains. It's a bore, and you want to flow into the new and positive future with the tides. You are so good at this kind of personal transformation, Capricorn. On this day, during Venus conjunct Saturn, you'll see that when you want a fresh start, it's as easy as saying, "I want a fresh start." It's that simple.

This day brings you love, light, and levity, which is exactly what this love relationship of yours has been in dire need of. It's nice to know that your relationship can weather the blows and bounce back with twice as much conviction. You are people who love and respect each other, and you will go the distance together. There is no evidence to suggest otherwise, and you love that feeling, Capricorn. So strong, so mighty!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.