When the Sun conjuncts Neptune on the same day that the Moon squares Neptune, we're doing a lot of overthinking. The intensity with which we think must result in something that benefits us.

We have to 'get out of our heads' in a manner of speaking. So much of this has to do with the idea that what we're thinking about is how someone else doesn't understand something we've said.

OK, that may sound convoluted, but let's break it down. On Sunday, we're going to be misunderstood. It's OK.

Stuff like this happens all the time. For three zodiac signs, the idea that we did all this thinking parlayed our thoughts into words for a listening crowd. Then, those words were taken the wrong way. Well, no, that's not how it was supposed to be. Being misunderstood was not the point.

And, because of the Neptune energy that influences us, we will not let being misunderstood go lightly. In fact, we may end up vying for attention again and again just to show others that we have something to prove.

The entire gist of the day is about not wanting to be read the wrong way. While sometimes, we just can't help it as we are not in control of how others perceive us, we may just end up trying very hard to control the narrative so that they will.

3 zodiac signs try hard to be understood on March 17, 2024

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If you have to blame it on something, use Neptune as your scapegoat on this day, Gemini, because the truth is that you have something to prove. You find your actions worthy and meaningful. You are tired of being shoved away or not taken seriously. What's coming up on this day is that you've got an idea so worthwhile that you don't want it to be passed by.

You're all about the idea that you've come up with a brilliant plan, a way to help people. You want to explain what's on your mind very much. This should be relatively easy, as people tend to listen to you when you speak. Your desire to come across as level-headed is as strong as your wish to do good. The only hitch is that you may come off as 'trying too hard.'

That's OK because you are trying hard. People aren't accustomed to the degree of ardor that drives you. You have something to prove on this day. It has to be known on this day, as opposed to tomorrow or the day after.

You aren't going to put this off, and you won't allow it to be pushed aside for another day. That is why you come off as a little pushy on this day, even though what you have to share is monumental and positive. It will work, Gemini. Hang tight!

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What you have to prove on this day is that you aren't going to stand by and be ignored, nor are you going to be demoted to a lesser position simply because there's someone in your world who seems to be doing all they can to step over your head to grab what you have already established as your own. What this means, essentially, is that you have worked very hard to get where you are right now. On this day, you'll see that there's someone who carelessly wishes to uproot you and take your place.

However, during the Sun conjunct Neptune, that's not going to be possible, as you have thought this through. You know what you have to do to claim your proper place. You are strong and devoted to your work. If it means you have to give a gentle reminder to the 'higher-ups,' then that is what you will do. You have no intention of lying down with dogs, as they say. You will remain in the light, staying cool and keeping calm.

Because you have something to prove on this day, you will solidify your place. Those who try to remove you from your place will back off out of respect. That's the beauty of this day for you, Cancer. People realize that you are right. They may try to take your place. During Sun conjunct Neptune, they will realize that you are irreplaceable in all the right ways.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What stands out for you during Sun conjunct Neptune is that you aren't in the mood to be outdone, especially after you've put so much work into whatever it is that someone else is trying to best. On March 17, you'll feel that this is silly. Why would someone try to move you aside when you've done such brilliant work? Still, people are people, and while you have kindness, you are still quite proud of your work. You still wish to be seen as number one.

This isn't an ego thing, Leo. You deserve to be in the number one position as you are the person who did the work to get yourself here. What this creates for you is the desire not to be overlooked simply because there's someone else in your life who is acting out of ego. If it were any other day, you might let it go. During Sun conjunct Neptune, you have put way too much thought into what you've done to let it get pushed to the side.

So, this is the day you act up and take your right place, where you belong. To some, this may look desperate, while to most, you will come across as righteous and deserving of the top slot. You have worked very hard to be here. If you have to defend yourself and stay here, then that's OK, too. You do have something to prove. While this isn't what you wanted to do on this day, you'll do it because it's right. You deserve to be number one.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.