These 3 Specific Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On March 15, 2024

In order for us to reap the benefits of this day's transit, Moon trine Pluto square Venus, we're going to have to want it badly enough to accept one thing: change is coming, and it's heading towards our love lives.

For some, that might sound scary, but for three zodiac signs here on this day, change is not only what's needed. It's the very thing that can save the relationship.

If we examine closely the transit of the Moon trine Pluto square Venus, we can see that the love is there, but a serious transformation must take place if we are to bring forth our best selves and inspire our partner to do the same. In other words, if we are asking for change, we have to be ready to make some changes as well.

This is where we see how the power of love is so much stronger than we ever knew. On this day, March 15, 2024, we will get to see just how important it is to speak openly with our partners so that we don't get tangled up in miscommunication or guesswork. We will know what the next thing to do really is, and it will save our relationships far and wide. This is a lucky day for the power of love.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest n love on this Friday:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Whatever has happened between you and your romantic partner, you've come to the place where you know you can speak up or forever hold your peace. The only reason you think this way is that you realize that if you don't speak up soon, you'll be forever resigned to accepting something you don't want to accept, and that's where this day changes everything up for you: Cancer.

You'll see that luck has come to town as the Moon trine Pluto square Venus. What that does for you is that you speak up and repress nothing, which means that by the end of the day, you'll be fully spoken for. In other words, on this day, March 15, you will take it upon yourself to tell your partner what's on your mind, which will, in turn, make everything better.

You have started to see that if you aren't honest with your romantic partner, things start to fall into the margins where they are never again looked at or spoken about. This is the danger zone for relationships, and during the Moon trine Pluto square Venus, you are going to see that making the important changes is crucial if you really and truly want this to work. Voila! It works. Speaking up helps usher in positive change in love.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What makes things run smoothly on Friday is all about how you decide, with your romantic partner, that things need to change and that you are ready to do whatever it takes to save this relationship from ruin.

Are you on the road to disaster? No, not by a long shot, Scorpio, so 'ruin' really isn't your concern here. But you are smart and very realistic, so you want to do your best to avoid any kind of disastrous negative that could lead to ruin.

This is where your big brain and fine-tuned thinking come in, and during Moon trine Pluto square Venus, you'll see that you are very clearheaded. You want for you and your partner to be truthful to each other, and you want this condition to be something that not only appeals to you but is the preferred choice, as well as the literal comfort zone.

With this as your safe space, you can't go wrong. Suppose Moon trine Pluto square Venus nudges you in the right direction towards positive change. In that case, it's a transformation that includes two people, as the entire purpose of it is to work well together for as long as possible, if not for a lifetime. You can have a lifetime together, Scorpio, because you are honest with yourself about the changes that need to be made on this day.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Change is not always something you want to put into practice simply because you like the change that is necessary to be created by you, and you've usually done that already. What this means is that you enjoy being in control, and if change is necessary, as Moon trine Pluto square Venus makes it known to both you and your romantic partner on this day, March 15, 2024, you aren't as hyped about it, because you thought you 'already did that.'

So, what's interesting about Friday is that you realize that change is sort of an ongoing process and that once you change, you aren't necessarily locked into that change, as your relationship is an ongoing thing as well, and, well, people change. Going with the flow isn't something that comes naturally to you. You like learning about it first, getting to know it, and working with it on your terms.

During Moon trine Pluto square Venus, you'll see that this love of yours really is an eternal flame that, while dependable, needs maintenance and personal care. So, the days of thinking you are 'set up' are over, and that's a good thing, Capricorn. This relationship of yours is a living, breathing thing, and on this day, you learn to nurture it, and that brings out even more love in both of you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.