3 Zodiac Signs Could Fall Out Of Love & End A Relationship By March 24, 2024

March 18 - 24, 2024, is here to make a mark on our love lives and for the better, despite how it looks at first. OK, OK. What that means is that this is the week for major changes. While that might sound scary, it's the kind of scary that gets the job done, and the 'job' this week means ending the relationship.

Hey, we knew this was coming. Why? Because we are the ones who are making it all happen, and we're not going to take the stance of the victim here. We are way past that point.

Because this week is rife with transformational cosmic events, such as the Moon opposite both Pluto and Mars in Pisces, an Aries entrance, and a Leo Moon and Sun speaking with Pluto, we can get our acts together and do what must be done.

Know this: Three zodiac signs have a high probability of ending their relationships this week because that's the right thing to do. While a tear or two might be shed, we don't see this as a tragic ending.

In fact, this is absolutely where we start again. We do so in confidence, knowing that we dare to do what is right for ourselves. That could mean breaking up before the end of the week. It's all OK.

The zodiac signs could fall out of love and end their relationships by March 24, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Everything that takes place before March 24, 2024, is not only for your benefit but for the sake of love itself. The person you love is someone you still care very much for, but time has proven to you that, as a love relationship, this is not going to work. Knowing it is where the intelligence lies, Gemini, and you know it.

What you'll find happening during this time is that you and this person will agree to separate, if only on a trial basis. In your heart, you know that this will become a permanent separation, but you don't want to put that kind of idea into your mind just yet. You're also careful not to break the heart of the person you are separating from.

What becomes rather obvious to you is that you need a radical change in your life, and ending your relationship is only one part of the transformation required. There's much to do, and you actually feel very inspired by the idea of breaking up.

Coming to the truth of that is what lets you know that you're making the right move. You need to end this in order to breathe freely again, and so it goes for the person you are with, as well.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you know is that you only have just so much time to get what you want done this week. If you don't move on it, then you might lose your nerve. What's happening is that you feel pressured by life itself in the way that you feel you might be wasting your time right now, being in a relationship that really isn't working for either partner. This may be the week where things take a toll for the better.

However, the only way the sun will get in is if you move the obstacles out of the way. You may find that the obstacles here keep the two of you together. You don't want to be in a relationship where the only thing you do together is moan and act in a disgruntled way. While it might have seemed 'familiar' at one point, now it only seems like you're both faking it.

While it's never been in your mind to break up, you have started to consider, as of recently, that breaking up might just be a realistic option, as you both seem to need fresh air and a second chance. That Aries Sun season is calling. It might just have the two of you want out, knowing that 'out' represents sunshine, light, and new chances. Not terrible!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You may not be sure if it's really going to happen, but you know that breaking up with your partner has been on your mind for more time than you'd like to admit, and that's not a good sign. If all you can think about is how to leave your lover, then this week and its fiery and aggressive transits may just push you over the edge—which might be just what you need!

If indecision has held you back, you'll find that you are quite decisive during this week and that it's suddenly much easier for you to see that if you don't step up and 'say the thing,' you'll end up with a redundant situation that goes nowhere. Because you are feeling every ounce of Aries power now that it's ON, you may just do what you wanted to do weeks ago: end the romance once and for all.

We tend to see these kinds of endings as sad, but are they? Only in theory, really, as many times, by the time a couple breaks up, it's totally legit, and both parties are ready to go. We think we need to commit for a lifetime, and you are more aware than others of what a 'lifetime' entails. You tried, and it was a good run, but you are also smart enough to recognize when it's over. Good luck, thanks for all the fish.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.