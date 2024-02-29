5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On March 1, 2024

The energy on March 1, 2024, is somewhat slow and lazy. So, trying to do too much today will only end with you wasting your efforts or expending too many resources on something small. It is best to go with the flow and allow your soul to rejuvenate under this influence.

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes today despite this. They are Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Cancer, and Leo. That doesn't mean the rest of the signs have been forgotten.

Firstly, with Moon in Scorpio standing out as the primary benefactor of the day, we are urged to turn inward and listen closely to the voice of our intuition and instincts. The two are not the same, but sometimes, they work hand-in-hand to help you achieve your destiny. If you feel called to, journal your thoughts or create a vision board. There are some great activities to pursue now (even if it's a Friday).

Moon square Venus in Aquarius adds weight to the above message by reminding us that doing what you love may not always be easy or satisfying at the moment. Athletes, musicians, entrepreneurs, scientists, and more often have to work through numerous challenges even as they do what they love. So don't get confused easily about what's good, although sometimes it might just be that!

Mars in Aquarius urges you to drop people-pleasing by the wayside and focus exclusively on yourself and your inner needs. An empty cup cannot fill anyone else. And no one should demand you to fill theirs anyway. It's something offered out of love. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 1, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 1, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Working on yourself

Best time of the day: 2 - 5 pm

Virgo, the energy urges you to be frank and upfront about your personal needs and desires. If that means turning down a night out with friends so you can finally work on a passion project or saying no to "Netflix and chill" because you don't want to go to a stranger's house for a first/second/third date, then do it. Be completely unapologetic about being your own best friend.

You will also benefit from working on at least one thing within yourself that you wish to improve. It can be your diet, your sleep schedule, or something else. Do what feels right to you.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Whimsy

Best time of the day: 3 am

Sagittarius, the energy is full and powerful for you. So be confident and stride out of your home with pride. Bonus points if you wear that cute outfit you have been saving for a special day! Why not? You get to celebrate yourself, too.

You are also encouraged to let your creative and whimsical sides take the reins this Friday. Let them surprise you and fill your life with joy, laughter and sweetness. Who knows where you may find yourself and who you may find yourself meeting in that way?

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 4 pm

Aquarius, the energy is deeply introspective for you. If you lean into this, you will reap extraordinary rewards and insights. So don't feel pressured to keep up with social obligations. There's always a polite way to say no when one needs to do so.

Some of you will benefit from journaling about your past and future. Where do you see yourself in five years? How can you prevent yourself from repeating a mistake or allowing an ex back into your life? Your cosmic blessings are hidden on this path.

4. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Self-improvement

Best time of the day: 7 am

Cancer, make up your mind about what you want to do in the long run and where you want to go (and who you want to be with). The energy is extremely potent for underlining such intentions and striding forth with conviction. You will channel your blessings into the right places if you can do this.

You are also encouraged to focus on self-improvement at this time while thinking of a particular goal. For example, instead of generalized self-care, do something specific like working out in the gym if you are trying to lose weight or reading a book if you want to improve your expertise in a particular area.

5. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Funny conversations

Best time of the day: 9 pm

Leo, the energy will grow steadily as the day progresses. So, if you truly want to cash in on your cosmic gifts and blessings, wake up early today and allow your intuition to guide you through the rest of the day. You will feel the upsurge as the clock ticks. Until you hit a narrow window of good luck that can literally change your life if you take a leap of faith and act quickly.

You are also encouraged to be more present in your conversations with people. Keep them light, funny and intriguing. You will learn more in half an hour than everything you may have learned in the past week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.