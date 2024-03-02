3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On Sunday, March 3, 2024

Oh, there is so much going on for us on Sunday as we've got an astrological lineup of transits that could blow the mind. With Mercury opposite Lilith falling at the same time as Moon sextile Venus on March 3, what we can count on is that all roads lead to love and peace. And by peace, we mean the kind of peace that comes after a long, powerful argument. You can't have Lilith's energy without a little disruption, after all.

Three zodiac signs will experience the bliss that follows a big ol' fight and the happy feeling of having it over. The idea here is that love is not a perfect thing, and we know it. Love comes with arguments, and those are things that, if the love is strong and real, we get over. As soon as we get over it, we feel great.

So, while these planets are in the sky, watching over our every move, three zodiac signs can know that the love they experience is the kind that comes after a battle royale. Honestly, for these zodiac signs, 'battling it out' is part of the fun. That's humanity for you; anything to get to the part where we 'kiss and make up.'

Three zodiac signs with the luckiest love horoscopes on Sunday, March 3, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are nothing if not interesting, Taurus and that implies that 'being boring' is not an option in your world, especially when it comes to your romance. You are someone who really needs to keep things alive and interesting. You are anything but dull. You're not even Habanero at this point. You're going for Serrano. That's how dead serious you are about heating things up.

What makes this a lucky day for you is that your partner basically depends on you to set the kitchen on fire, so to speak, as they love whatever you come up with. While they are no dullard themselves, they tend to find humor in your approach towards romance. All of this spells fun and excitement for them. You'll never be able to say you are bored with the person you're with, Taurus, that is for sure.

So, if the day has you bouncing off the walls, then you'll be able to kiss and make up at the end of the day, knowing how resilient you both are. You're not like other people, Taurus. You're a bull; you like it rough, and that's no lie.

You see 'red,' and you make it a personal goal. if you don't see 'red,' then you pretend you do because you are just 'that way.' Go, Toro, go, go, go!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Now and then, you remember that life is for the living and that you, yourself, need to snap out of that eternal daydream of yours and get with the program. The program requires you to pay attention to your lover, as they have been banging a gong, trying to get you to look their way. It's wake-up time in romance, and you'll be floating like a butterfly and shining like a bee.

It's a good day to wake up and join the party, Gemini, as this is pretty much what you've been in need of. Even though you do tend to fall into that daydreaming trap, you are also the first person to admit that you get sidetracked and tend to forget the little things, like ... the fact that you're in a relationship with a particularly HOT partner.

Oh yes, that. There is no forgetting that, in fact, if luck stays with you, you might end up making memories that last a lifetime, all because you decided to join in the party. Your partner loves to tease you and make you feel as though you're about to miss out. well, you, being you, will never let yourself 'miss out.' Oh no.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What you have with your partner is something very unique. You can really tap into that secret zone that you share with this person. Sunday lets the two of you 'be you,' and this has depth and meaning. None of it is known by anyone other than you. You may feel as though you want to dress up as characters on this day, or you may want to speak in foreign accents — whatever turns you on. It's all up to you, Sagittarius.

As said, this day brings out your unique personality and lets you feel free enough to do as you please. You are someone who doesn't settle for the ordinary. In your world, things can get ordinary real fast if you don't add in your particularly interesting flavor profiles. You, like Taurus, do not want to be bored by your love life. You do realize that if this is the case, then you have to be on your toes.

While Taurus may use the metaphor of 'heat,' you would be the one to use the concept of 'other dimensions.' You are a fantasist by nature, and the partner that is perfect for you is the one who wants to play in this alternate universe alongside you. So, Sunday, opens that gate and lets you frolic in the other dimensions, where love doesn't necessarily look the same as it does for other people.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.