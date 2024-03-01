3 Zodiac Signs Make Positive Changes On March 2, 2024

Suppose anything is going to stir the pot on March 2, 2024. In that case, it's going to have something to do with the Moon and Pluto, which is basically a very good transit if we are ready for what it brings. It brings transition and the ability to accept change. Take that setup and apply it to a romantic relationship, and we may see a few feathers fly.

For three zodiac signs, the idea of change within a relationship is inevitable. After all, as human beings, we grow and transform into new versions of ourselves all the time. While there's truth in the concept of 'people don't change,' there's also truth in the idea that 'people change.' With those opposing ideas, we come to know that the human condition is a flux state. We may think we stay the same. We are, in truth, always changing, always growing.

What makes this a rough experience at times is that we tend to favor our 'old versions' too much. So we get attached to those former 'us's,' and when put to the test, especially by a love partner, we might want to stay where we are, even if our partner desires to see some kind of transformation in us. We will feel challenged by a lover to change our ways. If we are wise, as we are, we might just take them up on it. Hey, rebirth is painful, but look at all we get from it!

Three zodiac signs make positive changes on March 2, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Because this day is so complex, you will feel as though you might be putting the horse before the cart. What this means is that you might feel the need to accomplish something grand while things are still not ready to hold all that grandness. You see the future, and you might not want to wait for it to come, as you are somewhat impatient when it comes to results, Aries.

How this plays into your love life is that, while you are super happy with the person you're with, you can't help but work that hyped Aries magic, and they might not be all that ready for your superpower, as of yet. What this really means is that you want things to change now. While your partner is totally up for giving you what you want, it still takes them more time to process the whole concept of transformation. You want fast, fast, fast, and they are telling you to wait-wait-wait.

What you can work on to make it better: You can split the difference, which, of course, implies that you have to compromise to a degree. First of all, what you want is excellent and should be made into a reality. However, you're not the only one involved in this relationship, so you have to slow your groove just a little so that the other person can have a chance. What you'll get in the long run is beauty and peace. It's worth taking your time for, so understand that patience, in this case, has you winning in the long run.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are a broad-minded thinker and the change that can come of such thinking, you might want to back off and take your time before jumping into anything too unfamiliar. You tend to get scared before you become accepting of just about anything. This is something you've come to see as a bad habit. However, you know this is a habit you need to overcome.

In your relationship, for example, you tend to dismiss your partner's romantic ideas right at the top, which has made them feel inhibited. You know that they are only doing their best and that they are here to make you happy. Fear keeps you from allowing them their say. You have been fearful of change in the past, and it's become a habit that has no meaning in your life at present. You'll be tempted to change, and that might once again bring up fear.

What you can work on to make it better: You can accept that all this fear is based on something that either doesn't exist or exists in the past, as so much of your reaction to your partner is based on the reaction you had to past partners. Know that the person you are with right now is the beauty in your life, not a representative of pain gone past. Let this person show you what they are made of, as that is all they want. They are here to delight and thrill you, Virgo. Let them. You will not regret it.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Sagittarius transits always do wonders in your world, as you happen to feel very close to the zodiac sign in terms of your broad outlook and your ability to see the good in just about everything. You have spent many days celebrating a negativity that just doesn't feel sincere to you. By the end of the day, you'll be just about ready to give up negativity for good. Literally!

When it comes to how you show your lovingkindness, you'll know that when the person in your life comes to you with a problem, you want to help. You often back away, thinking that you might only add to their problem rather than fix it. What makes you feel bad about this is that you know you are better than this. You aren't here to do damage, but your silence is sometimes worse than what you think will come out of your mouth.

What you can work on to make it better: Before you communicate anything to the person you love, if they are in need or trouble, tell them you love them. It's that simple. Disarm them with the promise of love and the knowledge that you are coming from a place of love and that all that goes on between you happens in a safe space. What you have together is unthreatened by time, place, attitude or anything. Let them know that you aren't afraid to help them and that you'll always be there.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.