3 Zodiac Signs Stop Comparing Themselves To Others On February 29, 2024

We have all sorts of challenges in comparison and jealousy on February 29, 2024. The good part is that there is nothing here we can't work with or get past.

This is a very rare day because it's a Leap Year, and astrologically, it presents as rare and unique. The transits that could potentially upset us are Moon square Pluto opposite Jupiter, which may have us looking at others with envy, wondering why we 'didn't get what they got.'

There will be many people who are either falling in love or making their relationships even better than they already are. If we are unhappy with how things are going in our romantic lives, then it could be that Moon square Pluto opposite Jupiter pushes us over the edge. That's when we have to get a grip and understand that there's no good to be found in comparing one life to another, as we are all similar and all different in the same breath.

What Thursday brings to three zodiac signs is the idea that just because our lives don't 'look' like the lives we see on the internet or the imagined lives we have in our minds of other people and their loves, it doesn't mean we have to judge ourselves or feel like failures for not 'looking' like the ideal imagery.

If we find that we are comparing ourselves to others on this day, we can note it and hopefully push that note aside. Better days to come!

Three zodiac signs stop comparing themselves to others on February 29, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

All of this day revolves around the idea that you've noticed you are getting better at something and that this 'something' has created an environment of competition between you and someone else.

This other person may be a co-worker, a lover or a good friend, but something they do bothers you to a degree that you don't want them to exceed what you do. They are good at this 'thing,' and you aren't sure you want to share that spotlight.

Being that you aren't usually someone who 'needs' to win, you might be shocked at your tendency to want to get ahead. During the transit of Moon square Pluto opposite Jupiter, you'll wonder if it's worth it in the long run.

Still, you can't shake the feeling that this person somehow threatens you. To combat that feeling, you overdo it by overpowering them in this department.

What you can work on to make it better:

Because this is definitely not your 'normal' way of being, you will not feel good about being so competitive. However, if you're able to notice what you're doing when you do it, you might be able to shift the energy back to one where you really are in control of yourself.

Try and step back to see what this other person might be feeling. They aren't competing with you; they are just doing their part. Work on empathy on this day, and you'll feel a lot less stressed out.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While you totally like to imagine yourself as a very confident and capable person, there are times when you come across another such confident and capable person. For some reason, their very existence threatens you on a deep level that you can't explain. Just the idea that they are there, doing the same thing that you are doing, makes you feel as though they are doing it 'better,' and this rattles you to the core.

What you are left with during the transit of Moon square Pluto opposite Jupiter is this nagging feeling of defeat, which is something that you ordinarily reject outright. Still, there's something deeper going on here. If you don't investigate the real reasons behind why you feel so threatened, you'll end up taking the whole day down with you. This results in feeling drained and weary.

What you can work on to make it better:

This is a great opportunity to tap into that part of you that rejects feeling bad about yourself. You've built yourself into a very strong and intelligent person, Libra. You've also done it consciously and with an organized plan. If you're feeling badly on this day about 'not being as good' as you'd like to be, then forgive yourself for feeling that way by allowing yourself a memory of just how awesome you really are.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The last thing you want to get into is thinking that you aren't as good as the person next to you. You are human. Now and then, these kinds of days crop up for you. This day is one of them. For some reason, you just wake up on the wrong side of the bed, and even though that morning coffee tastes amazing, you can't seem to feel worthy of what lies before you.

What this implies is that on this day, during the Moon square Pluto opposite Jupiter, you aren't quite sure of yourself. You have something to accomplish on this day that requires the best of you. You aren't sure you can live up to the expectations. On any other day, you'd whip it, but it feels like you can't possibly be the winner you know yourself to be on any other day.

What you can work on to make it better:

Change your immediate environment or do something drastic to the temperature, like dunk your head in a bowl filled with ice water. This is totally serious. Sometimes, when we wake up feeling icky, the best thing is to shock the system, temperature-wise.

The change of attitude is instant. If you can shock your system with a little 20-second immersion in a bowl of ice water, you'll see how your attitude changes into one of pure positivity. Do it and see for yourself!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.