3 Zodiac Signs Make Big Changes On February 26, 2024

There is much that the Moon can teach us on this day, February 26, 2024, as it enters Libra, trines Pluto, and is in opposition to Neptune. That's a heck of a lineup. It's going to work on the way we process thoughts and set ourselves up for major changes. It's at this time of the year when we really feel as though we're in the swing of things now. By the end of this month, we want to know where we stand in so many areas.

What could make this day difficult for three zodiac signs lies in the idea of knowing what we want yet not fully knowing how to produce it. We are sure of ourselves. With all of the Neptune energy being sparked into life, we can't say that we haven't thought things through. We have, indeed. What we have to work through on this day, February 26, 2024, is the idea of 'how' to make the changes we know we need to tackle.

When we are confused or fearful of the future, we tend to bring others down. In some unconscious way, we make others feel as though we are overly worried or stuck in our heads. Our behavior during the Libra Moon and relative transits is not particularly odd. Because we are unsure of the future, we may seem non-committal, which leads to us being interpreted wrongly by friends or family members.

Three zodiac signs make big changes on February 26, 2024:

1. Taurus

This day, February 26, 2024, is all about transformation, and the great part about it is that you are totally ready for it. You may have gotten yourself into a rut. You know how ruts are; they tend to be sticky. For a Taurus such as yourself, that usually results in major laziness and sloth. Part of you is all 'go go go,' but there are those moments where you throw in the towel and just let yourself go.

The only real problem you have is that you tend to get used to being lazy. You convince yourself that there's no real pressure to get up and go go go as you'd like to. That's how the Libra Moon opposite Neptune trine Pluto works on you. It will remind you that you have a life to live, so get up and get out there pronto, Taurus. Once you get a move on, you know you're unstoppable, so ... 'just do it.'

What you can work on to make it better: Because you are someone who takes the hint very well, it will be you who gives you that hint in the form of not liking where you are right now. You don't want to complain. You don't want to settle for less than you believe you deserve. However, the great part is that once you get it going, your courage will kick in big time. You'll be back on track in no time. You've always been a winner, so a little hitch is just a pitstop.

2. Aquarius

You know yourself well enough to admit that sometimes you aren't open to change. It's not so much because you aren't a progressive thinker (you very much ARE), but you have trouble accepting that you actually 'need' change in certain areas. That's where the Libra Moon opposite Neptune, trine Pluto, comes in on February 26, 2024, to rock your world and show you that change is good.

There's something in your life that you've been avoiding. You've convinced yourself that if you take it on, it will become a project that requires more energy than you believe you have. Fortunately, you have that energy and then some, so when it occurs to you on this day, February 26, 2024, that maybe it's time to embrace the change that you've been putting off, you'll simply pick yourself up and go for it.

What you can work on to make it better: The first thing you can do to make it better is not to think of this change as a huge undertaking. It's 'just another day in the life' Aquarius. If knowing you aren't alone could help you, then understand that while life is, at times, hard. It's that way for all of us, so in a 'communal' kind of way, we really are all in this together. It's time to get brave. You can do it, Aquarius. Of course, you can.

3. Pisces

You've been hesitating for a long time now, knowing that there's something that you need to take care of. While you've convinced yourself that this matter is scary and un-doable, you know in your heart that all it takes is for you to get up the nerve and face the truth. What's funny about it all, even to you, is that it's such a mild 'thing' and really doesn't take that much courage to handle.

Still, during Libra Moon opposite Neptune, you'll find that the pressure really is on and that if you could only just do the thing that needs to be done, it would never bug you again. That seems to be just the right way to go about making it happen. There's transformational energy all around you on this day, February 26, 2024. It will definitely help you gather your courage so that you can do 'the impossible.'

What you can work on to make it better: Know that the task you are afraid of accomplishing is NOT impossible. In fact, it's quite easy once you wrap your mind around it. You are not the kind of person that allows themselves to shrink in fear. You certainly don't want to be held back by something that you have come to recognize as unworthy of having this kind of influence over you. Do what you know you can do, Pisces. Be the change you see in the world. Onwards, mighty soldier!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.